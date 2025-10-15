New denominations have been added to chip set --> 50, 50K, 250K, 25M, 50B, 500B.

Gold/platinum avatars now have a passive sparkle animation - oo shiny

Right-clicking top bar game boxes will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.

[SETTING] "Show Cards in Top Bar" - will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.

A queue timeout display has been added to open MTT quickplay items and MTT lobby rows when a queue timeout exists.

Dash game music is no longer coupled to the skin you have equipped.

New sound for players jumping in to MTT tables.

New sound for room changes.

New Dashboard widget now features the latest store offerings.

Joining any MTT/SnG/TB will now show a confirmation step, regardless of multi cost - no more accidental joins!

going ALL IN will now utilize the new chip mountain system to make your stack feel substantial.

Jackpot/Tourney chip mountains have been rebuilt to both look better and support higher quantities.

Standard (Ring) games that are requirements-locked are now colored red.

Standard (Ring) game variants' left-hand color bar now have a dedicated variant color.

Standard (Ring) tab now displays all PSR-Disabled Variants under their own header at the bottom.

All games will now display "You are queued here" when you are queued.

All games now display both costs when applicable.

You can now register for all register-able upcoming MTTs.

MTT/SNG/TB PLAY drop-down items have been visually refactored with bigger game art.

Adding-on will now generate orange +'s instead of green (rebuys), to help differentiate between the two MTT buy-in types.

Topping up in a cash game now uses smaller +'s in its particle effect, and finishes quicker.

Pending table jumpers in MTTs is now two dedicated columns: "Stakes" + "Buy-in".

Standard game info popups now have a button to directly open jackpots related to their bigblind.

Lobby side bar "TOP PRIZE" component will now display satellite entry as a prize when applicable.

Home game flyout start button is now enabled only when num seated players reaches min players.

Home Game creation options have been visually refactored.

The space bar will now only open one chest at a time, regardless of how many chests are available.

Satellite game entry as a reward is now shown in prize lists.

Clicking "PLAY" from dash or "QUICKPLAY" from 2/4up mode now triggers the top bar quickplay dropdown.

Right-clicking a top bar drop-down will now close it.

AvatarPicker has been refactored for performance.

AvatarPicker now has a checkbox to toggle un-owned avatars on and off.

Nameplates will now say "ON BREAK" instead of "WAITING" when on a break.

Tables on a break will now render avatars at full color (as if sitting in), versus the greyed out "waiting" state.

MTT jump in/out particles are now partially colored accurately to their avatars.

Elimination smoke particles are now colored accurately to avatars.

Timebombs now do a shockwave effect when the bomb drops to the table.

Registrations in sidebar will now make a distinction between satellited players and regular buy-ins.

Short-deck game variants will now force the hand strength meter to be hidden regardless of player preference.

Added a button to dashboard jackpot tout for spawning the jackpot window.