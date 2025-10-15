 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20408558 Edited 15 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Straight Flush Jackpot support.

  • Jackpot/Tourney chip mountains have been rebuilt to both look better and support higher quantities.

  • going ALL IN will now utilize the new chip mountain system to make your stack feel substantial.

  • Joining any MTT/SnG/TB will now show a confirmation step, regardless of multi cost - no more accidental joins!

  • New Dashboard widget now features the latest store offerings.

  • New sound for room changes.

  • New sound for players jumping in to MTT tables.

  • Dash game music is no longer coupled to the skin you have equipped.

  • A queue timeout display has been added to open MTT quickplay items and MTT lobby rows when a queue timeout exists.

  • Game notification preference check-boxes added to tourney info windows.

  • [SETTING] "Show Cards in Top Bar" - will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.

  • Right-clicking top bar game boxes will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.

  • Gold/platinum avatars now have a passive sparkle animation - oo shiny

  • New denominations have been added to chip set --> 50, 50K, 250K, 25M, 50B, 500B.



Topbar Play Menu Refactor

  • MTT/SNG/TB PLAY drop-down items have been visually refactored with bigger game art.

  • You can now register for all register-able upcoming MTTs.

  • All games now display both costs when applicable.

  • All games will now display "You are queued here" when you are queued.

  • Standard (Ring) tab now displays all PSR-Disabled Variants under their own header at the bottom.

  • Standard (Ring) game variants' left-hand color bar now have a dedicated variant color.

  • Standard (Ring) games that are requirements-locked are now colored red.

Tweaks

  • Adding-on will now generate orange +'s instead of green (rebuys), to help differentiate between the two MTT buy-in types.

  • Topping up in a cash game now uses smaller +'s in its particle effect, and finishes quicker.

  • Pending table jumpers in MTTs is now two dedicated columns: "Stakes" + "Buy-in".

  • Standard game info popups now have a button to directly open jackpots related to their bigblind.

  • Lobby side bar "TOP PRIZE" component will now display satellite entry as a prize when applicable.

  • Home game flyout start button is now enabled only when num seated players reaches min players.

  • Home Game creation options have been visually refactored.

  • The space bar will now only open one chest at a time, regardless of how many chests are available.

  • Satellite game entry as a reward is now shown in prize lists.

  • Clicking "PLAY" from dash or "QUICKPLAY" from 2/4up mode now triggers the top bar quickplay dropdown.

  • Right-clicking a top bar drop-down will now close it.

  • AvatarPicker has been refactored for performance.

  • AvatarPicker now has a checkbox to toggle un-owned avatars on and off.

  • Nameplates will now say "ON BREAK" instead of "WAITING" when on a break.

  • Tables on a break will now render avatars at full color (as if sitting in), versus the greyed out "waiting" state.

  • MTT jump in/out particles are now partially colored accurately to their avatars.

  • Elimination smoke particles are now colored accurately to avatars.

  • Timebombs now do a shockwave effect when the bomb drops to the table.

  • Registrations in sidebar will now make a distinction between satellited players and regular buy-ins.

  • Short-deck game variants will now force the hand strength meter to be hidden regardless of player preference.

  • Added a button to dashboard jackpot tout for spawning the jackpot window.

  • Game notification preference check-boxes added back to the sidebar.



Fixes

  • Fixed crash when replaying bounty hands.

  • Fixed issue in tourney replays where eliminated players would fail to trigger their elimination animation/sound.

  • Fixed issue on the final hand of bounty games where loser's bounty would fail to visually transfer to the winner.

  • Fixed issue that could sometimes cause a jumped-in player to not properly execute the jump-in particle effect.

  • Fixed some table element depth sorting so chip transfers look correct.

  • Fixed issue where loading replays back to back would continue to go to the next view instead of reusing the current replayer's view

  • Fixed issue where nameplate status would switch back to "WAITING" instead of "ON BREAK" if a player rebuys/adds-on during the break.

  • Fixed a crash that would occur during an MTT jump due to a null room reference.

  • Fixed potential crash when an incoming table rebuy offer would attempt to change the nameplate state of an unoccupied seat.

  • Fixed a few scenarios where "JUMPING SOON" would be removed from a nameplate prematurely.

  • Fixed issue where "next chest" and "next chest batch" buttons could be super small when hitting space bar too fast.

  • Fixed issue where twitch tout would fail to render video frames until user left then returned to the dash.

  • Fixed the delay when opening collection.

  • Fixed table card hole card deals so second card lands on top-of, rather than under, the first.

  • Fixed an issue where the first/third toggle in settings could occasionally be disabled.

  • Fixed hand strength meter on the detached cards window.

  • Fixed issue where sidebars would offer "join as shark" + "sit in queue and notify" check-boxes when game is in late join.

  • Fixed issue where a table avatar would not be clickable when a new player sits down.

  • Fixed issue where resizing the main window would result in existing table chips looking really bad.

  • Fixed issue where an MTT table jump during "WAITING" period would result in your rebuy options being listed as fully available.

  • Fixed issue where theme vote timeout countdown would fail to update after a voting period ended.

  • Fixed avatar hand position and missing cards (when no best hand) in the "Best Hand" panel of player Profiles.

  • Fixed issue where hands with antes would cause initial SB/BB chip stacks to not show.

  • Fixed issue where classic MTT game start growls were failing to spawn.

  • Fixed potential crash when jumping a player to a table with fewer seats than origin.

  • Fixed issue where declining a rebuy after busting out could result in an infinite rebuy UI spawn loop.




Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit HD Poker macOS Depot 797433
  • Loading history…
