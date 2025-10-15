New
Straight Flush Jackpot support.
Jackpot/Tourney chip mountains have been rebuilt to both look better and support higher quantities.
going ALL IN will now utilize the new chip mountain system to make your stack feel substantial.
Joining any MTT/SnG/TB will now show a confirmation step, regardless of multi cost - no more accidental joins!
New Dashboard widget now features the latest store offerings.
New sound for room changes.
New sound for players jumping in to MTT tables.
Dash game music is no longer coupled to the skin you have equipped.
A queue timeout display has been added to open MTT quickplay items and MTT lobby rows when a queue timeout exists.
Game notification preference check-boxes added to tourney info windows.
[SETTING]"Show Cards in Top Bar" - will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.
Right-clicking top bar game boxes will toggle your hole cards between cards/backs.
Gold/platinum avatars now have a passive sparkle animation - oo shiny
New denominations have been added to chip set --> 50, 50K, 250K, 25M, 50B, 500B.
Topbar Play Menu Refactor
MTT/SNG/TB PLAY drop-down items have been visually refactored with bigger game art.
You can now register for all register-able upcoming MTTs.
All games now display both costs when applicable.
All games will now display "You are queued here" when you are queued.
Standard (Ring) tab now displays all PSR-Disabled Variants under their own header at the bottom.
Standard (Ring) game variants' left-hand color bar now have a dedicated variant color.
Standard (Ring) games that are requirements-locked are now colored red.
Tweaks
Adding-on will now generate orange +'s instead of green (rebuys), to help differentiate between the two MTT buy-in types.
Topping up in a cash game now uses smaller +'s in its particle effect, and finishes quicker.
Pending table jumpers in MTTs is now two dedicated columns: "Stakes" + "Buy-in".
Standard game info popups now have a button to directly open jackpots related to their bigblind.
Lobby side bar "TOP PRIZE" component will now display satellite entry as a prize when applicable.
Home game flyout start button is now enabled only when num seated players reaches min players.
Home Game creation options have been visually refactored.
The space bar will now only open one chest at a time, regardless of how many chests are available.
Satellite game entry as a reward is now shown in prize lists.
Clicking "PLAY" from dash or "QUICKPLAY" from 2/4up mode now triggers the top bar quickplay dropdown.
Right-clicking a top bar drop-down will now close it.
AvatarPicker has been refactored for performance.
AvatarPicker now has a checkbox to toggle un-owned avatars on and off.
Nameplates will now say "ON BREAK" instead of "WAITING" when on a break.
Tables on a break will now render avatars at full color (as if sitting in), versus the greyed out "waiting" state.
MTT jump in/out particles are now partially colored accurately to their avatars.
Elimination smoke particles are now colored accurately to avatars.
Timebombs now do a shockwave effect when the bomb drops to the table.
Registrations in sidebar will now make a distinction between satellited players and regular buy-ins.
Short-deck game variants will now force the hand strength meter to be hidden regardless of player preference.
Added a button to dashboard jackpot tout for spawning the jackpot window.
Game notification preference check-boxes added back to the sidebar.
Fixes
Fixed crash when replaying bounty hands.
Fixed issue in tourney replays where eliminated players would fail to trigger their elimination animation/sound.
Fixed issue on the final hand of bounty games where loser's bounty would fail to visually transfer to the winner.
Fixed issue that could sometimes cause a jumped-in player to not properly execute the jump-in particle effect.
Fixed some table element depth sorting so chip transfers look correct.
Fixed issue where loading replays back to back would continue to go to the next view instead of reusing the current replayer's view
Fixed issue where nameplate status would switch back to "WAITING" instead of "ON BREAK" if a player rebuys/adds-on during the break.
Fixed a crash that would occur during an MTT jump due to a null room reference.
Fixed potential crash when an incoming table rebuy offer would attempt to change the nameplate state of an unoccupied seat.
Fixed a few scenarios where "JUMPING SOON" would be removed from a nameplate prematurely.
Fixed issue where "next chest" and "next chest batch" buttons could be super small when hitting space bar too fast.
Fixed issue where twitch tout would fail to render video frames until user left then returned to the dash.
Fixed the delay when opening collection.
Fixed table card hole card deals so second card lands on top-of, rather than under, the first.
Fixed an issue where the first/third toggle in settings could occasionally be disabled.
Fixed hand strength meter on the detached cards window.
Fixed issue where sidebars would offer "join as shark" + "sit in queue and notify" check-boxes when game is in late join.
Fixed issue where a table avatar would not be clickable when a new player sits down.
Fixed issue where resizing the main window would result in existing table chips looking really bad.
Fixed issue where an MTT table jump during "WAITING" period would result in your rebuy options being listed as fully available.
Fixed issue where theme vote timeout countdown would fail to update after a voting period ended.
Fixed avatar hand position and missing cards (when no best hand) in the "Best Hand" panel of player Profiles.
Fixed issue where hands with antes would cause initial SB/BB chip stacks to not show.
Fixed issue where classic MTT game start growls were failing to spawn.
Fixed potential crash when jumping a player to a table with fewer seats than origin.
Fixed issue where declining a rebuy after busting out could result in an infinite rebuy UI spawn loop.
