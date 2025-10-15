Added keybind support in main menu and pause menu.

Add picture of landlord to help you find the guy.

Renamed landlord npc to make it less obvious.

Made 'ok' button on notes bigger.

Modified the first hint to push you towards finding the landlord rather than the trailer.

Beer rebound now happens after 15 min. in-game time.

Beer rebound anxiety amount was adjusted.

No anxiety rebound now happens after 5 min. in-game time.

Low difficulty will start you with 4.5 hours to find trailer

Medium difficulty will start you with 4 hours to find trailer

High difficulty will start you with 3.5 hours to find trailer.