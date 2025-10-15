 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20408466 Edited 15 October 2025 – 20:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content

  • Add picture of landlord to help you find the guy.

  • Added tutorial screen in main menu.

  • Added keybind support in main menu and pause menu.

Adjustments

  • Renamed landlord npc to make it less obvious.

  • Made 'ok' button on notes bigger.

  • Modified the first hint to push you towards finding the landlord rather than the trailer.

  • Beer rebound now happens after 15 min. in-game time.

  • Beer rebound anxiety amount was adjusted.

  • No anxiety rebound now happens after 5 min. in-game time.

  • Low difficulty will start you with 4.5 hours to find trailer

  • Medium difficulty will start you with 4 hours to find trailer

  • High difficulty will start you with 3.5 hours to find trailer.

  • Changed app icon.

