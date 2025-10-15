V2.O



Major overhaul of UI across all tools.

All model, screenshot and 360 filetypes are now exported from a unified menu that can export all supported filetypes and variations from each tool at once, with various filename and folder organisation settings.





Outline view moved from display to dimensions tab and now displays in 3D.

NEW TOOLS

SVG TO 3D

Extrude and toggle visibility of all paths together or separately.



SWATCH

Swatch Tool with CSV import and export and bulk export.

Dark mode is enabled by default, more parts of the UI are now dark in dark mode. icon has been changed.

Home is a table of all tools and supported filetypes.



Colour picker menus now have RGB input support.



STEP to STL tool removed and functionality merged in to STEP rotator. STL Decimator renamed to Decimator. Added STEP file support. Displays original and decimated vertices, faces and file size.

STEP rotator added x y and z rotation and position inputs for all imported tools or separately. Added bulk export.







File Viewer bulk export and performance improvements when toggling the component viewer.

Grid text now displayed as separate colour and added fonts and preview the font. Separate corner and between corner options changed individually or together.

Text mode: fonts are shown previewed in list. 16 fonts have been added with font variations and 5 stencil fonts. inputs reorganised and border inner fillet option.

Double text renamed to Ambigram. Added symbols and font preview.

Rectangle Steps. left right top fillet applies when bottom insert is larger than zero.

Circle Steps bulk export

Star 2D mode with DXF support.



Brail dots displayed as separate colour.

Lissajous faster model generation.

QR, text, and base colours can be set separately. Added fonts with font preview. bulk export supports labels and QR inputs.

Test fit text displayed as separate colour.

Divider top down assembled view and between or above slot rectangle and circle gap mode.



Size Comparison font size, line width, bullet size inputs. Preview is now accurate to export. 3D XYZ preview mode.



Terrain faster model generation.

Clock new fonts with font preview

Hole Image 2D square outline option and 3D mode.