17 October 2025 Build 20408197 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚜️ 

Fellow plutocrats,
we continue refining the intricate machinery of power and capital.
This update brings stability to politics, economy, and corporate management.

⚖️ Fixes

  • 🕵️ Character table filter issues corrected

  • ⚖️ Antitrust Act in the Rockefeller scenario now properly passes the Senate

  • 🗳 Election UI now closes after personal participation

  • 📊 Fixed wrong data during worker amendment votes

  • ✊ Companies now pay employees after strikes

  • 💰 Correct dividend display in corporate structure

  • 🧾 Initiated laws now load correctly with save files

  • 💥 Fixed crashes during company mergers

  • 📉 Stable stock prices after loading — no more phantom gains or losses

  • 👔 Hiring a new CEO now opens the proper voting screen

  • 📰 Newspapers continue to publish after media mergers

  • 🏦 Central Bank loans can be taken again under valid conditions

  • ✍️ Edited character names without surnames now save properly

  • 🗞 Newspaper editing available again under indirect ownership

  • 💼 Large-reserve companies can now trade on the stock exchange

  • ⚠️ Negotiations can no longer start with a negative stock price

🗳️ Coming Next Update

  • 🇺🇸 Presidential Elections

  • 🐘 Primaries & Caucuses

  • 🖋 Presidential Veto Power

  • ⚖️ Impeachment Proceedings

💼 In Development also

  • 🤝 Founding new companies in partnership with loyal characters

💬 Message from the Team

The next update will introduce new features, and I’ll share more details soon.
Thank you all for your bug reports and continued support — they truly help us make Plutocracy better with every patch.

🖋 See you in the next update!

