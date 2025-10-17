⚜️
Fellow plutocrats,
we continue refining the intricate machinery of power and capital.
This update brings stability to politics, economy, and corporate management.
⚖️ Fixes
🕵️ Character table filter issues corrected
⚖️ Antitrust Act in the Rockefeller scenario now properly passes the Senate
🗳 Election UI now closes after personal participation
📊 Fixed wrong data during worker amendment votes
✊ Companies now pay employees after strikes
💰 Correct dividend display in corporate structure
🧾 Initiated laws now load correctly with save files
💥 Fixed crashes during company mergers
📉 Stable stock prices after loading — no more phantom gains or losses
👔 Hiring a new CEO now opens the proper voting screen
📰 Newspapers continue to publish after media mergers
🏦 Central Bank loans can be taken again under valid conditions
✍️ Edited character names without surnames now save properly
🗞 Newspaper editing available again under indirect ownership
💼 Large-reserve companies can now trade on the stock exchange
⚠️ Negotiations can no longer start with a negative stock price
🗳️ Coming Next Update
🇺🇸 Presidential Elections
🐘 Primaries & Caucuses
🖋 Presidential Veto Power
⚖️ Impeachment Proceedings
💼 In Development also
🤝 Founding new companies in partnership with loyal characters
💬 Message from the Team
The next update will introduce new features, and I’ll share more details soon.
Thank you all for your bug reports and continued support — they truly help us make Plutocracy better with every patch.
🖋 See you in the next update!
