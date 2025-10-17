⚜️

Fellow plutocrats,

we continue refining the intricate machinery of power and capital.

This update brings stability to politics, economy, and corporate management.

⚖️ Fixes

🕵️ Character table filter issues corrected

⚖️ Antitrust Act in the Rockefeller scenario now properly passes the Senate

🗳 Election UI now closes after personal participation

📊 Fixed wrong data during worker amendment votes

✊ Companies now pay employees after strikes

💰 Correct dividend display in corporate structure

🧾 Initiated laws now load correctly with save files

💥 Fixed crashes during company mergers

📉 Stable stock prices after loading — no more phantom gains or losses

👔 Hiring a new CEO now opens the proper voting screen

📰 Newspapers continue to publish after media mergers

🏦 Central Bank loans can be taken again under valid conditions

✍️ Edited character names without surnames now save properly

🗞 Newspaper editing available again under indirect ownership

💼 Large-reserve companies can now trade on the stock exchange

⚠️ Negotiations can no longer start with a negative stock price

🗳️ Coming Next Update

🇺🇸 Presidential Elections

🐘 Primaries & Caucuses

🖋 Presidential Veto Power

⚖️ Impeachment Proceedings

💼 In Development also

🤝 Founding new companies in partnership with loyal characters

💬 Message from the Team

The next update will introduce new features, and I’ll share more details soon.

Thank you all for your bug reports and continued support — they truly help us make Plutocracy better with every patch.

🖋 See you in the next update!