 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20408148 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix 0.30.01

Updates
• The Tutorial now shows the input for the Air Brake and Phase shift directly under the tutorial text.

Bug Fixes
• Screenshake will now be disabled by default.
◦ Your non-control settings may be reset as a result.
◦ This setting is incompatible with the Steam Deck, and causes frame rate drops. A warning has been added
◦ Hoping to find a solution for this eventually
• Fixed an issue related to the activation and text for the Machine Learning utility
• Fixed some issues that could cause a loss of control when tabbing out and returning if using mouse + keyboard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link