Hotfix 0.30.01



Updates

• The Tutorial now shows the input for the Air Brake and Phase shift directly under the tutorial text.



Bug Fixes

• Screenshake will now be disabled by default.

◦ Your non-control settings may be reset as a result.

◦ This setting is incompatible with the Steam Deck, and causes frame rate drops. A warning has been added

◦ Hoping to find a solution for this eventually

• Fixed an issue related to the activation and text for the Machine Learning utility

• Fixed some issues that could cause a loss of control when tabbing out and returning if using mouse + keyboard