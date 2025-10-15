Hotfix 0.30.01
Updates
• The Tutorial now shows the input for the Air Brake and Phase shift directly under the tutorial text.
Bug Fixes
• Screenshake will now be disabled by default.
◦ Your non-control settings may be reset as a result.
◦ This setting is incompatible with the Steam Deck, and causes frame rate drops. A warning has been added
◦ Hoping to find a solution for this eventually
• Fixed an issue related to the activation and text for the Machine Learning utility
• Fixed some issues that could cause a loss of control when tabbing out and returning if using mouse + keyboard
