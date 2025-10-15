What started as a small pixel art experiment in a game jam turned into something much deeper. This project took more than a year to make. It's very hard to develop a video game. And we're very proud of what Nigredo has become!

We can’t thank you enough for sticking around, following the updates, and believing in this project. Your support made it all possible.

This isn’t the end though. We’ll keep updating Nigredo based on your feedback and ideas.

Go play it, share your thoughts, and let’s keep building this project together.

Play Nigredo on Steam now.