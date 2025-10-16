We've been gathering feedback from everyone over the past week and have a long list of improvements coming in the future. One of our top priorities is looking at our enemies and how to make them more interesting, less RNG-heavy, and less stale. We've already started addressing some of the easier feedback in this patch.

Quality of Life

Coin Reward animations have been optimized for coins beyond 20 to use an instant burst of coins rather than showing your coin rewards individually (Thanks, JapeD).

Coin reward animations delay between each coin particle

Level End and Start Animations now use Animation Speed, which includes:

Updated all Scroll View sensitivity to be consistent and less sensitive

Added Rune Order to the Rune Inventory Screen

Updated Locked Books tooltip to tell you the actual unlock condition and your current progress

Fixes

Fixed an issue where you could buy a trinket in the tutorial before the tutorial tells you to buy it

Fixed a typo in the tutorial in French

Fixed an issue where sounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, resulting in a softlock

Fixed an issue where Seed Pack could cause a softlock

Fixed an issue where Mage Hand would still trigger runes disabled by Xyla

Fixed an issue where the Staff of Charity was not checking the coin total between Spell Lines

Separated the music and sound effects into separate clips for the Comic Intro so that sound settings apply properly to it

Fixed an issue that allowed you to use Scrolls before Malakar's Ambush Ability, causing various errors

Fixed an issue where Chameleon Tail could cause a softlock after a game ends

Fixed an issue where Smokestick could overflow and cause a softlock

Fixed an issue where the Tutorial Continue button could get stuck on the screen, blocking input

Fixed an issue where the Achievement unlock for Scroll of Uncertain Power was not being rewarded

Fixed an issue where entering the Malakar fight could cause a softlock

Fixed an issue where German-formatted date strings could cause the Personal Leaderboard to error, causing a softlock