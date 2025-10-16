 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Pax Dei
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20408092 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've been gathering feedback from everyone over the past week and have a long list of improvements coming in the future. One of our top priorities is looking at our enemies and how to make them more interesting, less RNG-heavy, and less stale. We've already started addressing some of the easier feedback in this patch.

Release Notes - 0.6.91

Quality of Life

  • Increased max animation speed from x4 -> x8

  • Updated Locked Books tooltip to tell you the actual unlock condition and your current progress

  • Added Rune Order to the Rune Inventory Screen

  • Updated all Scroll View sensitivity to be consistent and less sensitive

  • Level End and Start Animations now use Animation Speed, which includes:

    • Meditation and Cast refresh orb animations

    • Boss Trinket Slot reward animation

    • Malakar's Ambush animation

    • Boss Ability Changed animations

    • Elite and Boss Chest animations

    • Big Win Banner/Total Damage banner animations

    • Coin reward animations delay between each coin particle

  • Coin Reward animations have been optimized for coins beyond 20 to use an instant burst of coins rather than showing your coin rewards individually (Thanks, JapeD).

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where you could buy a trinket in the tutorial before the tutorial tells you to buy it

  • Fixed a typo in the tutorial in French

  • Fixed an issue where sounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, resulting in a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where Seed Pack could cause a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where Mage Hand would still trigger runes disabled by Xyla

  • Fixed an issue where the Staff of Charity was not checking the coin total between Spell Lines

  • Separated the music and sound effects into separate clips for the Comic Intro so that sound settings apply properly to it

  • Fixed an issue that allowed you to use Scrolls before Malakar's Ambush Ability, causing various errors

  • Fixed an issue where Chameleon Tail could cause a softlock after a game ends

  • Fixed an issue where Smokestick could overflow and cause a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where the Tutorial Continue button could get stuck on the screen, blocking input

  • Fixed an issue where the Achievement unlock for Scroll of Uncertain Power was not being rewarded

  • Fixed an issue where entering the Malakar fight could cause a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where German-formatted date strings could cause the Personal Leaderboard to error, causing a softlock

  • Fixed an issue where duplicating Fortuna's Ring didn't copy the stats

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3073991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link