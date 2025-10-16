We've been gathering feedback from everyone over the past week and have a long list of improvements coming in the future. One of our top priorities is looking at our enemies and how to make them more interesting, less RNG-heavy, and less stale. We've already started addressing some of the easier feedback in this patch.
Release Notes - 0.6.91
Quality of Life
Increased max animation speed from x4 -> x8
Updated Locked Books tooltip to tell you the actual unlock condition and your current progress
Added Rune Order to the Rune Inventory Screen
Updated all Scroll View sensitivity to be consistent and less sensitive
Level End and Start Animations now use Animation Speed, which includes:
Meditation and Cast refresh orb animations
Boss Trinket Slot reward animation
Malakar's Ambush animation
Boss Ability Changed animations
Elite and Boss Chest animations
Big Win Banner/Total Damage banner animations
Coin reward animations delay between each coin particle
Coin Reward animations have been optimized for coins beyond 20 to use an instant burst of coins rather than showing your coin rewards individually (Thanks, JapeD).
Fixes
Fixed an issue where you could buy a trinket in the tutorial before the tutorial tells you to buy it
Fixed a typo in the tutorial in French
Fixed an issue where sounds weren't getting cleaned up properly, resulting in a softlock
Fixed an issue where Seed Pack could cause a softlock
Fixed an issue where Mage Hand would still trigger runes disabled by Xyla
Fixed an issue where the Staff of Charity was not checking the coin total between Spell Lines
Separated the music and sound effects into separate clips for the Comic Intro so that sound settings apply properly to it
Fixed an issue that allowed you to use Scrolls before Malakar's Ambush Ability, causing various errors
Fixed an issue where Chameleon Tail could cause a softlock after a game ends
Fixed an issue where Smokestick could overflow and cause a softlock
Fixed an issue where the Tutorial Continue button could get stuck on the screen, blocking input
Fixed an issue where the Achievement unlock for Scroll of Uncertain Power was not being rewarded
Fixed an issue where entering the Malakar fight could cause a softlock
Fixed an issue where German-formatted date strings could cause the Personal Leaderboard to error, causing a softlock
Fixed an issue where duplicating Fortuna's Ring didn't copy the stats
