15 October 2025 Build 20408012 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.5.9 Invocation Enhancement

Updates:

Removed Vase and Bowl from Kiln, moved to pickpocketing.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Cape Of Hearts being named wrong in the Cape Of Ironfang Recipe.

Changed files in this update

