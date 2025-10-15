Version 0.2.5.9 Invocation Enhancement
Updates:
Removed Vase and Bowl from Kiln, moved to pickpocketing.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Cape Of Hearts being named wrong in the Cape Of Ironfang Recipe.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update