Subjects,

Think you’ve conquered space? Think again. Something out there has found its way in.

Prepare yourselves for The Alien Pack - featuring the terrifying new Imposter, a shape-shifting predator that blurs the line between friend and foe.

Unmask Imposter

Unmask the alien menace with the Imposter, the ultimate master of mimicry! From gooey tentacles to pristine space tech, slip between forms to outwit, outrun, and outlast your prey.

An alien lifeform obsessed with humans, the Imposter has commandeered a lonely spaceship adrift on an intergalactic orbit. Maintaining every panel and pipe in spotless condition, it patiently awaits the “friends” it hopes will return. Behind its derpy, friendly manner lies a predator ready to strike, armed with two distinct forms and a slew of strange abilities.

Parasite Form

The first form of the Imposter. A knee-high, slime-like creature; the fastest thing in the game. Impossible to scare with light and unable to harm directly. It squelches and squirms across the map, hunting for one of several empty hosts to inhabit.

Host Form

The second form of the Imposter. Slipping into a host transforms Imposter into a floating, anti-gravity terror, belly-mouth first. Light damage forces it back to Parasite Form, and a “Dazed” status triggers a catastrophic self-destruct.

Host Energy (Passive)

Each Host has a limited amount of energy that passively regenerates over time. If fully depleted the Host rejects the Parasite forcing the body to Self-Destruct.

Lasso

The Imposter’s true form is revealed as it unhinges its mighty maw and entangles its victim with its tongue, draining the victim’s Sanity and leading to their eventual death.

Echolocation

The Imposter’s Noodle appendage covers the host’s eyes protecting it from all light damage. This blinds the host and unlocks a new echolocation vision via the Noodle’s shrieking.

Hop

With a giant leap for alien-kind the Imposter hops a short distance allowing itself close short distances from its friends.

Self-Destruct

When Dazed or drained of Energy, the host’s maw spews slime forward before detonating, dealing massive Sanity damage in a wide area.

New Curse: Voidstalker

A silent assassin from beyond the stars, Voidstalker thrives in secrecy and precision. Using the dreaded Voidblast ability, it plants a hidden bomb onto unsuspecting Subjects, starting a countdown to devastation.

New Item: Gravity Grenade

A high-tech device that manipulates space itself. Upon detonation, it creates a miniature black hole, pulling all nearby entities into its center. Victims are helpless as they’re dragged together, while Terrors remain unaffected.

The Halloween Event starts today!

The chaos takes a sinister turn now our limited-time Halloween Event creeps in from October 16th to November 6th. We are mixing things up a little from how our most recent events have worked based on your feedback.

Expect haunted item skins, spooky character cosmetics, and plenty of bone-chilling reasons to dive back in. It’s deception, dressed for fright.

Here’s how it works:

Scavenge during the event to collect treats that have been hidden around the maps.



Every reality phase treats will spawn across the map for you to pick up; each one you collect will give you 5-20 points. A special treat - Pumpkin Spiced Latte will spawn in the second reality phase, which equates to a massive 100 points.

Candy : +5 Event Points



Cookie: +10 Event Points



Donut : +15 Event Points



Cupcake : +20 Event Points



Pumpkin Spiced Latte: +100 Event Points

The more you collect, the sweeter (and spookier) the treats. Dare to play? 🎃👻

For those that are impatient, you can buy all the cosmetics in the Store for Shillings.

Ceremonial Cultist Jak

A special Store addition for a limited time only for 600 Shillings. Grab the skins before the store closes on 6th November.

Ranked

The long awaited Ranked Mode is expected to go live at the start of next month with a pre-season. This will give players time to test things out and prepare for the first full ranked season that follows when we launch our next season in December.

Patch Notes

Steam only: On the 6th of November we will be adjusting local pricing for shilling packs to take into account changes in exchange rates over the past few years.

Improvements

Optimised several assets to reduce the memory usage of the game.

Applied map-specific CPU optimisations to the Blackthorne Manor & Cirque du Solara maps.

Performed another CPU optimisation pass to various core systems used across all maps.

Cloth physics are now disabled for PC players who have the ‘Effects’ setting set to Low.

Various textures have been optimised to reduce the overall game download size and GPU VRAM requirements.

Adjusted the dodge timers to ramp up faster, and to also only reset after a longer time period. This was released earlier this week.

Improved the error messaging received if a player fails to authenticate when opening the game.

Added a Custom Setting for the number of items disabled.

Added a Custom Setting for the Inbetween Voice Chat: Blocked, Proximity, Global.

Updated screen effect on low sanity.

Fixes