 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20407929 Edited 15 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

In Patch 1.04 we are introducing a big balance change (SPOILER: you get an item chest at the start of each run!) for our 3 heroes + 3 new items that are interacting with our stat system.

1) Starting chest.

  • Now with each run, you will get an item chest with one guaranteed starting item for each character + 2 random common items to choose from,

2) We are introducing 3 new items into the game:

  • Lion's Hammer (which gives even more Charge! based on the STR stats),

  • Toad's Dagger (which gives Attack Resist based on the AGI stats),

  • Crow's Crown (which gives extra HP based on the INT stats),

With this change, we hope to increase the success rate of the first and second chapters while maintaining the challenge for the third and fourth ones.

3). Bug fixes


Cards:

  • Defense is Offence (Moon) - now properly does damage x3

  • Third Eye (Moon) - now has the correct tooltip.

Thank you
DL Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3112171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link