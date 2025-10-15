Dear Players,

In Patch 1.04 we are introducing a big balance change (SPOILER: you get an item chest at the start of each run!) for our 3 heroes + 3 new items that are interacting with our stat system.



1) Starting chest.

Now with each run, you will get an item chest with one guaranteed starting item for each character + 2 random common items to choose from,

2) We are introducing 3 new items into the game:

Lion's Hammer (which gives even more Charge! based on the STR stats),

Toad's Dagger (which gives Attack Resist based on the AGI stats),

Crow's Crown (which gives extra HP based on the INT stats),

With this change, we hope to increase the success rate of the first and second chapters while maintaining the challenge for the third and fourth ones.

3). Bug fixes



Cards:

Defense is Offence (Moon) - now properly does damage x3

Third Eye (Moon) - now has the correct tooltip.

Thank you

DL Team