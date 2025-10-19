The recently detected vulnerability affecting Unity Engine's version 2017.1 and up, did include the version used to deliver this project, so we felt compelled to deliver an update.
If you have already downloaded the game, please update it as soon as possible.
Thank you for playing, it means the world to us.
Unity Vulnerability Update
