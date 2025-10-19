 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20407920 Edited 19 October 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The recently detected vulnerability affecting Unity Engine's version 2017.1 and up, did include the version used to deliver this project, so we felt compelled to deliver an update.


If you have already downloaded the game, please update it as soon as possible.


Thank you for playing, it means the world to us.

Changed files in this update

Windows M.A.R.S.S. Content Depot 1583901
