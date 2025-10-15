 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20407815 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's changes:

-SimPlayers will now use all clickies in inventory including pets and buffs (no longer has to be equipped)

-Improved SimPlayer "steering" so they path a bit more sharply

-Added ability to 'friend' a SimPlayer through the Group Builder UI

-Fixed a 'stuck' edge case with SimPlayer pulling (mostly when using Shift + 4)

-Arcanist's "Ice" line is now a faster casting spell like (1 second)

-Added a Respawn Time Modifier on Server Admin

-Added a "Full Server Reset" option to the Reset UI

