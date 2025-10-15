 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20407771 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Make immobile neutral units visible from the start of the game
  • Fix terrain volcanos/mountains not being affected by fog of war shading
  • Lighting in mini-map mode is now more consistent with standard light and also depdends on time-of-day
  • Fix enemy unit effects being visible in fog of war
  • Fix construction sites being visible in fog of war
  • Fix unit selection logic which allowed selecting hidden units as observer in vision-mode 'Player'
  • First addition of ELO/rating system
  • Added server timeout condition if Steam stats cannot be retrieved
  • Updated blessing effect decal textures
  • Add 'Additional Projectile Carriers' upgrade which increases ammunition count and regeneration of Scorpions
  • Add 'Improved Artillery Proectiles' upgrade which increases attack range of Ballistae

