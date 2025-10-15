- Make immobile neutral units visible from the start of the game
- Fix terrain volcanos/mountains not being affected by fog of war shading
- Lighting in mini-map mode is now more consistent with standard light and also depdends on time-of-day
- Fix enemy unit effects being visible in fog of war
- Fix construction sites being visible in fog of war
- Fix unit selection logic which allowed selecting hidden units as observer in vision-mode 'Player'
- First addition of ELO/rating system
- Added server timeout condition if Steam stats cannot be retrieved
- Updated blessing effect decal textures
- Add 'Additional Projectile Carriers' upgrade which increases ammunition count and regeneration of Scorpions
- Add 'Improved Artillery Proectiles' upgrade which increases attack range of Ballistae
Changelog v0.6.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update