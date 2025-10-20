Hey Everyone,

Hotfix #80 (1.9.4) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.





Class Balance

Overall we’re very happy with the outcome of the previous patch. Build variety has increased and win rates are more even between those builds. There are, however, a few points and outliers that we want to tackle.

Arbites Arbites Vigilant Duration 10s -> 12s Retaliatory Force Attack Speed 10% -> 15% Castigator’s Stance

While we’re happy with the defensive power of the Ability, it’s currently being used a bit too frequently so we’re adjusting the Cooldown of it. Cooldown 45s -> 50s Walk it Off

The uptime and effectiveness of Walk it Off was simply too strong in comparison to similar nodes. 15% over 3s -> 10% over 3s

Veteran Covering Fire Duration 3s -> 6s Lock and Load Clip Size 15% -> 25% Redirect Fire 2% -> 2.5% Kill Team 5% Damage -> 7.5% Duty and Honour

The long duration paired with the Low cooldown of Voice of Command gave the effect too high uptime. Bonus Toughness Duration 15s -> 10s



Zealot Punishment Impact 5% -> 8% Duration 5s -> 8s Pious Cut-Throat

We’re lowering the Cooldown Regeneration due to how easy it is to keep uptime on it. 100% for 2s -> 75% for 2s Riposte Melee Damage 4% -> 3%

Psyker Inner Tranquility Peril Reduction 6% -> 8% Kinetic Presence Damage 7.5% -> 10% Psykinetic’s Aura

Psykinetic’s Aura came out of the previous patch too strong, resulting in very low Ability Cooldowns. Cooldown Regeneration 100% for 3s -> 60% for 5s



Ogryn

The Ogryn can still be extremely tanky without investing that many points into the defensive nodes. We’re increasing the power of a few nodes in the defensive parts of the tree with the intent that we will see more successful builds that prioritize defense. Stay Close! Toughness Increase 15% -> 20% For the Lil’Uns Cooldown 30s -> 20 Feel No Pain (Keystone) Stack Replenish Rate 3s -> 2s Get Stuck In Duration 4s -> 6s Delight in Destruction Stacks 4 -> 6 DR per stack 8% -> 5% (32% -> 30%)



Enemy Balance

Scab Captain health has been changed: Uprising from 24000 to 20000 Malice from 32000 to 24000

Dreg Captain health has been changed: Uprising from 21000 to 17500 Malice from 28000 to 21000



Dev Note: Fix for unintended health increases; this change will bring the Captain's health back to where it’s intended.

Lowered spawn chance for the Scab Plasma Gunner during events.

Fixes

Crash fixes Fixed a crash that could occur when rendering in-game icons and portraits. Dev Note: Commonly encountered when switching loadout in your operative screen or browsing various options in the barber. Fixed a crash which could occur if two players managed to start the Auspex minigame at the exact same time. Fixed a rare crash which would occur when trying to equip items to an operative. Dev Note: This was affecting players with old loadout preset data and as a result of the fix, operative loadouts will be deleted for some players. Fixed a rare crash which could occur when voting for a mission started while a player was Sacrificing weapons. Fixed a crash which could occur when loading icons in the modify appearance options and when switching to a loadout with a previously equipped item that has been deleted.

Cosmetic Fixes Corrected the colors in the naming of the Veteran “Scavenged Kantrael MK XF Flak Helm” headgear cosmetics for the previously labeled 'Green' and 'Red' items. Fixed an issue where facial hair would clip with the Psyker “Krieg Witch Mask” type headgear cosmetics. Fixed issues with some backpack accessories clipping with the Zealot “Pilgrim’s Jerkin” upper body cosmetic.

Lawbringer Mk IIb Power Falchion Tweaked attack ranges for Light attacks to be more aligned with each other (particularly, slightly increased the reach of the Light 1 attack). Dev Note: Thanks to player “aroth68” for bringing this to our attention! Smoothened out the windup of the Heavy 2 attack animation.

Catachan “Devil's claw” Sword Fixed an issue where an incorrect third person animation would be played when performing the windup of specific Heavy attacks on mk IV and mk VII.

Fixed an issue where 'Time to Kill' would proc on non-damaging backstabs like 'Fury of the Faithful' impact hit.

Fixed an issue where 'True Grit' applied the wrong amount of Health damage.

Fixed an issue where Psyker's 'Charged Strike' talent electrocution damage would scale with the 'Empowered Psionics' Keystone damage boost.

Fixed an issue where 'Remote Detonation' would not get extra charges from buffs or mission modifiers (e.g. “Enhanced Blitz” Maelstrom modifier).

Fixed an issue where 'Crystalline Will' would still deal corruption even when canceling the Perils of the Warp explosion (e.g. by quelling Peril through 'Venting Shriek').

Fixed an issue where 'Steady Grip' could fail to trigger after using a weapon Special action with certain weapons.

Fixed an issue where Penance unlock popups during missions could sometimes show wrong information.





We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.

– The Darktide Team