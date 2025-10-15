- Books will now fully load their text immediately rather than scrolling in slowly
- Scroll-in speed for dialogue widgets has been increased (text in dialogues will appear faster than before)
- Added new VFX to weapon hits
- Improved camera shake on weapon hits to improve the reactivity / feeling that weapon impacts have some weight to them
- Made slight improvements to weapon hit audios
Known issues:
- Book text chunking may still cut off text mid-word sometimes, causing words to span two pages with a dash. The text chunking functionality should be improved in a future update to prevent this.
