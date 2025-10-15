 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20407490 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Books will now fully load their text immediately rather than scrolling in slowly
  • Scroll-in speed for dialogue widgets has been increased (text in dialogues will appear faster than before)
  • Added new VFX to weapon hits
  • Improved camera shake on weapon hits to improve the reactivity / feeling that weapon impacts have some weight to them
  • Made slight improvements to weapon hit audios


Known issues:

  • Book text chunking may still cut off text mid-word sometimes, causing words to span two pages with a dash. The text chunking functionality should be improved in a future update to prevent this.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
