Dear Gelluloid Community,
We published a new update that addresses a potential critical security vulnerability in the Unity player. For context, Unity recently disclosed a security issue with builds created with Unity versions prior to October 3rd, and released patch instructions. Although we don't believe this specific issue affects Gelluloid Domination directly, 3rd party malware can still exploit Unity games created with unpatched versions.
For this reason, the update we published today is built with a newer version of Unity which addresses the security vulnerability.
Additionally, the update also addresses bugs as well as some other improvements. We want to extend a huge "Thank you" to our players who reported bugs for the valuable feedback.
Changelog
Security
Update to a patched version of Unity to address CVE-2025-59489
Features
Add send bug report form in the settings menu
Add support for extendable attributes in the cell details panels
Fixes and improvements
UI scaling settings affect the Hub UI as well
Mission 2-15 node is no longer hidden
Fix pathogens not being drawn by the Virus Beacon
Changed files in this update