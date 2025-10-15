 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20407384 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Gelluloid Community,

We published a new update that addresses a potential critical security vulnerability in the Unity player. For context, Unity recently disclosed a security issue with builds created with Unity versions prior to October 3rd, and released patch instructions. Although we don't believe this specific issue affects Gelluloid Domination directly, 3rd party malware can still exploit Unity games created with unpatched versions.

For this reason, the update we published today is built with a newer version of Unity which addresses the security vulnerability.

Additionally, the update also addresses bugs as well as some other improvements. We want to extend a huge "Thank you" to our players who reported bugs for the valuable feedback.

Changelog

Security

  • Update to a patched version of Unity to address CVE-2025-59489

Features

  • Add send bug report form in the settings menu

  • Add support for extendable attributes in the cell details panels

Fixes and improvements

  • UI scaling settings affect the Hub UI as well

  • Mission 2-15 node is no longer hidden

  • Fix pathogens not being drawn by the Virus Beacon

Changed files in this update

