Dear Gelluloid Community,

We published a new update that addresses a potential critical security vulnerability in the Unity player. For context, Unity recently disclosed a security issue with builds created with Unity versions prior to October 3rd, and released patch instructions. Although we don't believe this specific issue affects Gelluloid Domination directly, 3rd party malware can still exploit Unity games created with unpatched versions.

For this reason, the update we published today is built with a newer version of Unity which addresses the security vulnerability.

Additionally, the update also addresses bugs as well as some other improvements. We want to extend a huge "Thank you" to our players who reported bugs for the valuable feedback.

Changelog

Security

Update to a patched version of Unity to address CVE-2025-59489

Features

Add send bug report form in the settings menu

Add support for extendable attributes in the cell details panels

Fixes and improvements