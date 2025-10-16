 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20407247 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update brings major improvements to the Settings menu!

The new settings screen now lets you change your display and resolution, among other things.

Full list of changes:

- Reworked the settings screen and added tabs: General, Display and Hotkeys

- Added an option to change the display/monitor

- Added resolution selection. We officially support aspect ratios from 16:9 to 22:9. Other resolutions may cause display issues

- Added an option to enable/disable V-Sync

- Added an option to set a frame rate limit (when V-Sync is disabled)

- Added a tab with a list of hotkeys

- The same settings screen from the Main Menu is now also accessible in-game via the pause menu

- The healing cursor now displays in the correct position

- Fixed a potential issue when loading corrupted settings data

