Today’s update brings major improvements to the Settings menu!

The new settings screen now lets you change your display and resolution, among other things.

Full list of changes:

- Reworked the settings screen and added tabs: General, Display and Hotkeys

- Added an option to change the display/monitor

- Added resolution selection. We officially support aspect ratios from 16:9 to 22:9. Other resolutions may cause display issues

- Added an option to enable/disable V-Sync

- Added an option to set a frame rate limit (when V-Sync is disabled)

- Added a tab with a list of hotkeys

- The same settings screen from the Main Menu is now also accessible in-game via the pause menu

- The healing cursor now displays in the correct position

- Fixed a potential issue when loading corrupted settings data