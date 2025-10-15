 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20407214 Edited 15 October 2025 – 19:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Players! As you may know, there's been a thing with Unity that we needed to patch. This latest minor patch to Neosprint addresses this. If you have any unexpected issues, don't hesitate to report it on the forums/discussions!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217911
