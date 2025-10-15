 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20406874 Edited 15 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

New Level

  • The Bathroom - Take part in a massive Tan siege on a Blue research base! (Find it on Page 3 above the Flatlands maps)

New Soldiers

  • Pistol Soldier - Unlocked by default in the spawn menu!

  • Gasmask Soldier - Can be unlocked by exploring the Lab Playground!

  • Pickelhaube Soldier - Can be unlocked by exploring the Garden Trenches!

  • A secret unit - .....

New Weapons

  • Reloadable 1911, M16 + Underbarrel Grenade Launcher and M16 + Underbarrel Shotgun, Anti-Material Rifle + Red Dot Variant, Legionnaire 33, Paragreen 36, Lee Enfield Sniper, 102nd M2 Carbine, Greystav, 4ths Vulcan (AK-74), Bluehemoth PDW, Reeler, Imperial Clobber, PTRS, MG08/15. Discover these weapons across different levels!

  • Combat Knife!

  • Anniversary guns: Emperor's Jackhammer, Commonwealth Typewriter, L85, and Spectre! (Added to the Main Menu level for an easy grab and unlock. Thank you!)

  • Makarov, Bobarov, MP40, OG Placeholder M16, Chauchat, and MP-18

Additional Updates

  • Sandbox pre-battle setup settings. (customization enabled by a toggle at level select)

  • Added Dismemberment On/Off button to the menu.

  • Helicopter becomes a proper wreck when crashing.

  • Improved soldier physics so they don’t look as odd when player is trying to grab them. They can now be grabbed at any point on body when alive.

  • Added Helmet prop that can be worn - Unlocked at the Memorial Grave Site on the Backyard Bootcamp level.

  • Improved graphics and performance optimizations on all Blue Technocracy Laser weapons.

Conquest Overhaul

Pre-Battle Setup Options (WIP)

  • Choose which team fights what team.

  • Choose which side of the map each team is on. (Each side's props match colors of the chosen teams)

  • Choose which team/side player spawns on.

  • Set Unit AI Spawned Total: set total NPC soldier spawns via a slider.

  • Set AI Team Proportions: set how many soldiers are on each side via a slider.

  • Set Player Health Percentage. (can be higher or lower than usual)

  • Set Flag Capture Rate.

  • Set Score To Win.

Conquest Flag Changes

  • Flags can be contested: Flags will stop being captured if too many enemies are in the area, then start flashing between the two contested flag.

  • Flags will stop being captured if capturer leaves or is dead and goes back to being neutral or the previously held team.

Conquest Wrist Menu

  • New and improved Conquest wrist menu with weapon previews and multiple pages.

  • Conquest categories: Recommended and Weapons.

  • Unlocked secret weapons appear in conquest wrist menu.

  • Conquest has visual interface showing points for either side.

Although only being announced now, this update was released last night right before midnight in celebration of the game's first launch one year ago on October 14th at 11:40 pm PST (the game was initially launched on standalone headsets). Prior to the game's launch, me and the other devs were in a tough spot and PBG was our last hope, we only hoped to get by to pay for food and rent using the game's income. Since the release, the game has reached critical success, blowing away expectations, and now we're in a position to really kickstart our game development dreams!

We used that success to port the game over to Steam where you are now playing the game. On behalf of the rest of the team - Thank you to each of you for making this happen and being part of it, happy one year anniversary!

-Kami, Lead Developer

