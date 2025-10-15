 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20406799 Edited 15 October 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Loading process: The loading process when a client joins the server has been stabilized.
Sound implementation: A basic implementation of sounds for interactions has been added.
Audio mixer: An audio mixer has been integrated to better mix sound effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4097981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link