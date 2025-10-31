 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20406723
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The main menu sidebar gets an indicator that shows that new news items have been published there since the last time you played. It is only visible once, until you leave the main menu, or even more news are published.

  • Some bugs with remapping controllers on linux have been fixed

  • A security issue, due to a bug in Unity, has been fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Teslagrad 2 Content Depot 1698221
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1698222
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1698223
  • Loading history…
