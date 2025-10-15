Gameplay:

- Increased 8v8 field size length by 5 meters on each end of the field. It's now the exact same size as the UE4 8v8 field.

- Increased 5v5 goal width.

Player Customization:

- Added a new hairstyle.

- Added knee slide and somersault emotes.

Team Customization:

- Added 3 new shirt and shorts patterns.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed GKs sometimes getting stuck soon after the ball is placed.

General Changes/Additions:

- Added a Report Bug button in the bottom left of the multiplayer start menu. This will allow us to track down bugs better by giving us info on the specific session in which a bug occurred. Please make sure to use this if you encounter any bugs.