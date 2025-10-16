Hey Sleepers,
We've just updated the game with the version 1.2.11.0, please find the patch notes below.
HIGHLIGHT
We added the functionality to deposit items in the bank directly from the storage of the vehicle in which you arrived to a social hub.
FIXES
Fixed a server crash.
The required minimum AMD driver version was lowered to Adrenalin 25.9.1.
Fixed an issue where loot containers failed to reset their loot content under specific circumstances.
Fixed an issue that prevented some players from having access to the Observer Round Window despite having obtained it correctly through Twitch Drops.
Fixed an issue for players who were stuck going through Chapter 2’s main story investigations due to losing their Poison Snooper.
Upon re-entering any of the rooms you were stuck in, the player will receive a Poison Snooper.
