POPULAR TODAY
16 October 2025 Build 20406241 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Sleepers,

We've just updated the game with the version 1.2.11.0, please find the patch notes below.

Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server of Steam discussion boards.

HIGHLIGHT

  • We added the functionality to deposit items in the bank directly from the storage of the vehicle in which you arrived to a social hub.

FIXES

  • Fixed a server crash.

  • The required minimum AMD driver version was lowered to Adrenalin 25.9.1.

  • Fixed an issue where loot containers failed to reset their loot content under specific circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from having access to the Observer Round Window despite having obtained it correctly through Twitch Drops.

  • Fixed an issue for players who were stuck going through Chapter 2’s main story investigations due to losing their Poison Snooper.

    • Upon re-entering any of the rooms you were stuck in, the player will receive a Poison Snooper.

Changed files in this update

Windows Seabass Content (Windows) Depot 1172711
