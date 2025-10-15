The air is getting chillier, the nights are growing longer, and something spooky is brewing in the alleys… It’s officially Halloween season in Vending Dokan! 🕯️

This update might not be a major one, but it’s full of seasonal charm, new ways to decorate, new items to play with, and a few surprises we think you’ll love.

Seasonal Decorations!

From glowing pumpkins to eerie candles, mischievous ghosts, neon signs, and even glowing mushrooms, this update brings a warm, spooky glow to your vending corners.

All Halloween decorations can be found right in Build Mode and are available for purchase with in-game money throughout the rest of October. On Nov 3rd, they’ll move into the Reward Machine, so make sure to decorate your kiosks and alleyways while the season lasts!

And of course, no festive update would be complete without a new gnome friend: introducing the Gnome-Bie!

Back from the (gnome) grave to haunt your alleys, this limited-time gnome is dying to join your collection.

Draw Your Own Dynamic String Lights!

We’re introducing one of the more requested features so far: dynamic string lights!

These are no ordinary lights, you can literally draw your own.

In Build Mode, you’ll find several new string light options under Wall Hooks and Ground Poles. Simply place one down and keep placing more to connect them into glowing strands across your spaces.

Use the scroll wheel to adjust how much the string sags

Hold Shift + scroll to tweak the density of the bulbs

Whether you’re outlining a vending zone, wrapping your alley in warm lights, or creating a cozy rooftop glow, this system gives you complete creative control.

We’ve had a lot of fun testing it, and we can’t wait to see the magical setups you come up with. As always, tell us what you think! ✨

Willkommen, Deutsch!

Vending Dokan is now available in German!

We hope this addition makes the experience even more enjoyable for our German-speaking players.

Wir hoffen, dass euch dieses Update gefällt und euer Spielerlebnis verbessert!

With this new language also comes a few fun themed additions: meet the Gnome Bräu, a gnome proudly holding a pretzel and beer, plus a few German-inspired stickers to customize your machines with.

Next up on our localization list: Japanese! Stay tuned for that in a future update.

Stickers, Visual Touches & More

The whole game is dressed up for the season! We’ve added new Halloween-themed stickers to the machine customization options, along with subtle visual changes to help bring the spooky mood to life.

What’s Next

This update is all about setting the mood, a small, warm moment before the next big wave of features and new locations arrives.

We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes and can’t wait to show you what’s coming next. Until then, enjoy the spooky season, get creative with your decorations, and share your favorite setups with the community!

🎃 Happy Halloween from the Vending Dokan team!