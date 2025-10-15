 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20406169 Edited 15 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix: Some campaign games were being saved incorrectly and the campaign menu were not visible when loaded. This patch only works for new games and for campaign files that have already loaded correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Content Depot 1079511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link