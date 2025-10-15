v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

- Fixed an issue where if the host paused the game and then started the game without closing the pause confirmation window, the window would remain open during the game.

UI improvement

- Added the ability to rewrite room names

- Players who have taken sex change drugs and become TS girls will now be marked as TS girls on the voting screen.

- Added imprisonment chat function (allowing players in spectator mode to text chat with each other)

- You can now view your smartphone conversation history on the results screen

- Added a button to the room settings screen to remove all roles set at once.

- After the morning performance ends, a dummy waiting time is inserted to prevent the role from being revealed due to the length of the performance (this is only enabled automatically in games with two or more players).