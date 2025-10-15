Hello there, Cozy Keepers!

Before doing bigger updates, I’ve decided to take some time to improve and expand the foundation of an existing system in the game. Let’s see what this is about!

🎨Painting

You could already paint walls in the game, but some of you asked for more options — specifically wallpapers instead of just simple colors.

From now on, the Paint Menu UI has two new tabs.

The first tab contains the regular paint colors, which you unlock for free as you progress through your Shopkeeper Level.

The second tab contains wallpapers for walls, which you can unlock by purchasing them. They cost a little, but once unlocked, a wallpaper style can be applied to all walls for free, unlike paint colors, which currently cost 5 coins per wall (this will change in the future, as it’s not really fair to pay coins just to paint a wall).

The third tab introduces new floor styles for the main lobby of the shop (the wooden-floored area used by customers).

The Paint Menu UI now also includes a preview for colors and styles.

More styles will be added soon both for walls and floors!

🛠️Changelog

Fixed a bug that caused new recipes to disappear from the Crafting Bench

Fixed the description for Onion Seeds

Improved the art for Achievements to create a cozier look and feel

📜Final Note

This update is one of the smaller ones between major releases. We’re currently working on a Halloween seasonal update to spice things up for a while!

After that, we’ll focus on expanding the Mine area and improving the overall mining experience.