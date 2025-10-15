Main reason for making this hotfix was internal engine error which caused soft lock when starting new rogue mode playthrough.

Now you have full control of the character and able to play this mode! Here's a quick guide on how to start: on new playthrough you don't have any weapons on you but some amount of funds to buy them. The gun store is located on the floor below your apartment, it's the first door on the left, next one is the clinic where you can buy implants and customize your appearance. The most right is the clothing store, where you can clothes, however all of it is free for now and don't give any advantages.

To start the mission go two floors down from your apartment. There you are able to talk to a NPC and start a mission.

On other notes there have been some fixes such as:

Weapons no longer play the last played sounds when put on the sling.

Weapons no longer ignore walls and compress when put against the wall.

Weapons now play an equip animation when equipped from the sling.

Fixed MP 7 having 10 times the recoil of the real-life counterpart.

The playable character now doesn't start to run immediately but gains speed over short period of time.

The last change has made it so in story made when entering new room the character walk very slowly, it will be fixed in the next patch

That's it for this patch but please stay tuned for more!