15 October 2025 Build 20405972 Edited 15 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New and Reworked Wonders


Let's start this patch notes with new and reworked wonders. Bran Castle is the new Halloween special wonder. Alps, Great Sphinx and United Nations have been reworked.

Bran Castle




Bran Castle: Produce X workers. X = workers produced within 2 tile rage. If there are enough workers, will also employ X workers as vampires. Vampires don't produce or transport resources but are counted as busy workers. Bran Castle's level is determined by total workers and each level provides +1 Science Per Idle Worker and +2 Science Per Busy Worker. This wonder can only be constructed during Halloween (10.15 ~ 11.15)

Make Alps Great Again




Alps: Every 10th level of a building gets +1 Production Multiplier
Festival: Alps gives +1 Building Level Boost for every 10th level of a building

Make Great Sphinx Even Greater




Great Sphinx: All Tier II or above buildings within 2 tiles get +N Production Multiplier. N = Number of its adjacent buildings of the same type
Festival: Great Sphinx provides +N Building Level Boost to all Tier II or above buildings within 2 tiles. N = Number of its adjacent buildings of the same type

United Nations




United Nations now costs Tank, Politics and Diplomacy to construct and upgrade, which should make it easier to manage, and more thematic.

Player Trade UI Rework


Player Trade is a very popular feature. The old UI is embedded in the Caravansary panel, which is already very crowded, and it's also very slow. The new UI is now a separate window, with completely rewritten code - It should be much faster! Now you can quickly bring up the trade window from the top panel.



And when you hang out in the game chat and saw a player promotes their trades, you can click on a new button to quickly bring out the trade window showing trades from that player.



Trade filters have also been improved with more options.



There are many more small improvements for you to discover!

Pending Trade Merge


The trade server has been updated and now it will merge multiple partial fills into one trade per resource. This will make it easier to claim pending trades - and will help reduce the server load.

Batch Build


Tired of building 100 Space Centers over and over? Now you can build within 1~9 tile range of the selected tile with one click. Buildings will only be constructed on empty and explored tiles.



Near Future Plan


As I mentioned on the Discord server, this patch is a spin-off from the original Patch 0.27 - because I don't have time to finish the planned content before Halloween, I've decided to prioritize the Halloween content and release a "smaller" patch instead. As I am also working on Spaceship Idle, and I will be travelling in November, the next content patch (0.28) will most likely be released in mid-November if I manage to get it done during my trip, or end-November if otherwise. So enjoy this Halloween special patch and I hope to see you in the next one!



Cheers,
FishPond

