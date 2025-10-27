Hello everyone!

It's finally time. The NG+ update is out now...are you ready to journey back into the Labyrinth? As we head into the Steam Scream Fest (game will have 25% discount during this event - starting at 1pm EST/10am PST), we couldn't be more thankful to share this update with everyone. This free expansive update was made possible thanks to everyone who has supported the game so far. The reception to the game's release has been truly astonishing, from coverage and community to direct support from fans. Here's to hoping this update makes your journey even better!

This NG+ update features a multitude of new content to enhance your experience; new weapons, new enemies, new upgraded enemies, a new NG+ mechanic (don't want to spoil it - experience it for yourself!), new NPC interactions & peaks into the world's lore, and a new...boss? We don't want to spoil it, but here's what we can say: All questions will finally be answered. All of them....if you look hard enough.

Lastly, we know many people have purchased the game on console and are wondering about the update (and other steam updates). PS5 & PS4 should have this update live as well! However, due to some delays in platform certification due to the time of year, Xbox & Switch are currently slightly delayed pending console review. We are expecting Xbox to be live this week and Switch to be live within 1-2 weeks. We hugely apologize for the delays there. All other places where the game is live should have this update live.

Thank you again to everyone who continues to support the game. We truly hope this update gives you the definitive Labyrinth of The Demon King experience. So, with all that said, all I can say is:

Rise once more, ashigaru. Rise!