15 October 2025 Build 20405746 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
[The Mages Guild]Added more dialog content for the Archmage of Water.
[The Mages Guild]The Archmage of Water can now train anyone in your team to improve their water element proficiency. (Capped at lv75. His tuition fees grow with the trainee's proficiency level. )
【法师公会】为水之大法师加入了更多对话内容。
【法师公会】水之大法师现在可以训练你队伍中的任何人来提高他们的水元素熟练度。（最高到75级。学费根据熟练度等级会提高。）

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
