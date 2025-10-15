Changes:
Added eight new music tracks to the full game (the demo tracks are unchanged);
Can now configure in options a music delay for starting the next song;
The hacker and thief explorer presets now have light armor as first equipment proficiency path (since light armor is best at camouflage);
Party finder and elevator dialogs reworked slightly to improve the comment pane;
Updated the cafe comment to be more descriptive (will show up in new games);
This update should not break saves.
Changed files in this update