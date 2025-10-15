 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20405709 Edited 15 October 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added eight new music tracks to the full game (the demo tracks are unchanged);

  • Can now configure in options a music delay for starting the next song;

  • The hacker and thief explorer presets now have light armor as first equipment proficiency path (since light armor is best at camouflage);

  • Party finder and elevator dialogs reworked slightly to improve the comment pane;

  • Updated the cafe comment to be more descriptive (will show up in new games);

This update should not break saves.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2898911
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2898912
