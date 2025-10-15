• Discover more mods within the new Incredimods list (with a new filter system)!
• Mods are now installed on your device, so you can play them even offline.
• Modders: Now you can test your mod on any devices by importing it via the settings panel (check the doc!).
• Refreshed menu interface.
• Minor bug fixes.
A brand new mods system
Update notes via Steam Community
