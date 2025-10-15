Hello Vikings!!

Today we have 2 cool announcements!

Spooky Season Skin

First, as you know, the Spooky Season is live in Nordic Ashes already. As always, we wanted to add some new content, as the development of this game is not over yet!

So on this occasion, you will be able to enjoy a new skin for Alruna!

Win a run in Helheim playing Alruna to automatically unlock her skin. However, don’t worry if you cannot play while this event lasts, there will be new requirements to get it after it ends too.

Gnöki Keychain

The second announcement is a sneak peek of the progress of the Collector’s edition!

Here’s Gnöki’s keychain! We got samples a few days ago and they look amazing!

We’re still hoping its release to be in December, so fingers crossed!

More info about these editions and where to get them here:

That’s all for today! We hope you enjoy Spooky Season while it lasts!

Cheers!