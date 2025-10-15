VERSION 1.01 UPDATE!!

ːshockedstar2022ːːshockedstar2022ː

Hey everyone! That's right, version 1.01 is out RIGHT NOW! Including bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to make the slimes lives easier and more enjoyable! Here's a list of all the changes!

FIXES

Patched Unity Security Vulnerability

Multiple dialog typos

Chapter 1 Out of bounds clips in Ember's Dream level

Chapter 2 Softlock in the final minecart using the Box ability

Chapter 3 Servitor gate skip

Chapter 3 2D section with Servitors moving on Z-axis

Chapter 5 Morphing into Nicola after she leaves building

Chapter 5 Wooden planks returning to player after already building a bridge

Chapter 7 A cloud was moved

Chapter 8 Extremely tall collision boxes on crates

Copying a Servitor while a bubble shield is active causing random buggy effects and softlocks

Achievements that didn't unlock when transferring demo save to the full game should now unlock

QUALITY-OF-LIFE

Increased all dropped foil lifetime by 2 seconds

Decreased the amount of foil dropped when dying

Main menu now auto-highlights "Continue" instead of "New Game" if a save already exists

Phew! I need a lie down- until next time gang!

ːshockedstar2022ːːshockedstar2022ː