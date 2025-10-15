VERSION 1.01 UPDATE!!
Hey everyone! That's right, version 1.01 is out RIGHT NOW! Including bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to make the slimes lives easier and more enjoyable! Here's a list of all the changes!
FIXES
Patched Unity Security Vulnerability
Multiple dialog typos
Chapter 1 Out of bounds clips in Ember's Dream level
Chapter 2 Softlock in the final minecart using the Box ability
Chapter 3 Servitor gate skip
Chapter 3 2D section with Servitors moving on Z-axis
Chapter 5 Morphing into Nicola after she leaves building
Chapter 5 Wooden planks returning to player after already building a bridge
Chapter 7 A cloud was moved
Chapter 8 Extremely tall collision boxes on crates
Copying a Servitor while a bubble shield is active causing random buggy effects and softlocks
Achievements that didn't unlock when transferring demo save to the full game should now unlock
QUALITY-OF-LIFE
Increased all dropped foil lifetime by 2 seconds
Decreased the amount of foil dropped when dying
Main menu now auto-highlights "Continue" instead of "New Game" if a save already exists
Phew! I need a lie down- until next time gang!
