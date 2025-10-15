 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20405450 Edited 15 October 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VERSION 1.01 UPDATE!!

Hey everyone! That's right, version 1.01 is out RIGHT NOW! Including bug fixes and quality-of-life changes to make the slimes lives easier and more enjoyable! Here's a list of all the changes!

FIXES

  • Patched Unity Security Vulnerability

  • Multiple dialog typos

  • Chapter 1 Out of bounds clips in Ember's Dream level

  • Chapter 2 Softlock in the final minecart using the Box ability

  • Chapter 3 Servitor gate skip

  • Chapter 3 2D section with Servitors moving on Z-axis

  • Chapter 5 Morphing into Nicola after she leaves building

  • Chapter 5 Wooden planks returning to player after already building a bridge

  • Chapter 7 A cloud was moved

  • Chapter 8 Extremely tall collision boxes on crates

  • Copying a Servitor while a bubble shield is active causing random buggy effects and softlocks

  • Achievements that didn't unlock when transferring demo save to the full game should now unlock

QUALITY-OF-LIFE

  • Increased all dropped foil lifetime by 2 seconds

  • Decreased the amount of foil dropped when dying

  • Main menu now auto-highlights "Continue" instead of "New Game" if a save already exists

Phew! I need a lie down- until next time gang!

