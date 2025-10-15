 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20405244 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Traders,

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback!
We’ve just released a small patch addressing some of the issues reported by our community.


Changelog
⦁ Updated room code UI to support longer codes.
⦁ Fixed an issue where restockers could carry two boxes when multiple vehicles contained boxes.
⦁ Fixed an issue that could cause save corruption on the client side after exiting an online session.


We’ll continue monitoring your reports and working on further improvements.
Thank you for helping us make Supermarket Simulator even better!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2670631
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2670632
  • Loading history…
