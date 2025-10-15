Hello Traders,

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback!

We’ve just released a small patch addressing some of the issues reported by our community.



Changelog

⦁ Updated room code UI to support longer codes.

⦁ Fixed an issue where restockers could carry two boxes when multiple vehicles contained boxes.

⦁ Fixed an issue that could cause save corruption on the client side after exiting an online session.



We’ll continue monitoring your reports and working on further improvements.

Thank you for helping us make Supermarket Simulator even better!