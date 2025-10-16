Greetings, Lampbearers,



We’ve deployed a hotfix to address several community-reported issues that emerged following our recent Anniversary Patch (read more here).



Some of these issues were identified and reported by you through our official Discord and Reddit community. We appreciate your continued feedback and support!

Hotfix Patch Notes

New Weapon Inventory Fix: Resolved an issue where players with a full inventory did not receive the Moon’s Judgement weapon. This fix also retroactively grants the weapon to affected players from the previous patch.



Right Hand Shields: Fixed an issue where shields could appear in the right-hand weapon slot when using sorting.



Friend Pass Navigation: Fixed an issue preventing Free Friend Pass players from navigating the Multiplayer submenu in the Vestige Menu when using a controller or keyboard.



Password Feature: Fixed issues related to the password system in the Vestige Menu .



Host Menu Lock: Fixed an issue where the Host could become unable to navigate the Vestige Menu if a Client joined while it was open.



Main Menu Selector: Fixed the issue where the Main Menu selector could disappear for Free Friend Pass players.



Parry Tutorial: Fixed an issue where the parry tutorial would repeatedly disappear and reappear during the Otto fight.





Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we refine the Lords of the Fallen experience.



In light, we walk.



- The CI Games Team



