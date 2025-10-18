 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20405191 Edited 18 October 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
We saw the release of Godot 4.5 less than a month ago, and have already been absolutely overwhelmed with the positive reception. Since then, our team has been hard at work on the development phase of Godot 4.6 (and subsequently its first snapshot), and ensuring that any new regressions/bugs reported after the release of 4.5 are dealt with swiftly. The community has done an absolutely fantastic job at helping our team find and squash all of those aforementioned issues, and paved the way for us to deliver 4.5.1-stable for you today!

Read the Godot 4.5.1 release notes

Maintenance releases are expected to be safe for an upgrade, but we recommend to always make backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.

Please consider supporting the project financially, if you are able. Godot is maintained by the efforts of volunteers and a small team of paid contributors. Your donations go towards sponsoring their work and ensuring they can dedicate their undivided attention to the needs of the project.

Changed files in this update

