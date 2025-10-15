- Fixed a bug that unlocked the car wash upgrade
- Fixed the ore access point that did not light up after construction
- Fixed spheres that were being destroyed near the trash can
To compensate players for the loss of spheres, please enter the code: Dontdestroymysphereanymore
on your computer screen.
Fix #1 for update 0.4.1 :
