15 October 2025 Build 20405107
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug that unlocked the car wash upgrade
- Fixed the ore access point that did not light up after construction
- Fixed spheres that were being destroyed near the trash can
To compensate players for the loss of spheres, please enter the code: Dontdestroymysphereanymore
on your computer screen.

