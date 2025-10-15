This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Everyone!

The long awaited Major Content Update has dropped including huge customization upgrades, new sex scenes and more!

Let's get into what's new:

CUSTOMIZATION UPGRADES

Customization was one of our biggest focuses this update, bringing you a huge new array of customization options for your character.

Hair Revamp & Hair Colours

We've remade all the old Human Hair with new models, materials and with the ability for you to pick your own Hair Colours.

Because sharing is caring, all of the 6 revamped hair styles are now also available on Felian and Jackals. For all Forms we've picked out "Canon" and non-canon hair colours, giving you the choice between what we've curated as the best look for the form and giving you the choice to have any option you'd like to be.



Body Markings

Tattoos have come to Sabu with this update, bringing different styles and colours for every form and body type (except formless).

In the customization menu you can pick through different Tattoo styles, selections, choose the colour, pigment blend and give the tattoos a metallic sheen (this is especially great for Draconids and Crocs); this update brings 12 Tattoo Styles and 29 Tattoo Colours so far.



Makeup

Similar to Body Markings, Makeup is now available for every form and body type, giving you 11 Makeup Styles and 25 Makeup Colours to choose from.

Eye Colour

Eye colour has been a long requested feature that we've now added and made available for All Forms and Body Types minus Crocodiles and Formless due to their unique eye situation.

62 Unique Eyes are available so far with CatsEye and Round Pupils available, similar to Hair, we've curated Canon Eye colours for every Form, but you're free to choose any that you'd like!



Bouncy Bouncy

Boob Physics and Ass Physics have been changed with this update, with boobs receiving physics enhancements and some extra logic for fitting and being managed by clothing and scaling properly with size for those who like to have a smaller chest.

Ass physics got some love, with the junk in the trunk having some extra bounce and spring, this is most noticeable when the sliders cranked up. This is utilizing a lot of the work we already put in for the DSS scenes.

New Unlockable Races

Minoan Formless - These are a Formless Subtype that are subservient to their Minoan owners, adorned with their markings and piercings.

Sekhru Felian

Bald Felian

Zuganti Humanoid (Monstrous)

Virethi (Monstrous)

Human Specific Improvements

Humans were long overdue some TLC and so along with the above cosmetic upgrades, they've got some specific changes.

-Complexion

Humans were looking a bit pristine despite being baked in the Sabu Sun for so long, so we've upgraded their Skin Colours and added some tan lines. This is completely optional between Sunkissed, Tanned and Unblemished Complexions which are available in the Cosmetic Shrine.



-Body Hair



Our Humans were looking a bit bare in the Body Hair department, choose between a trimmed and managed look or go WILD. Four body hair options are available for all Human Subforms.



-New Face Morphs

Humans now have access to 8 new face morphs to replace the two ethnicity sliders that were there before, giving you far more control over the look and style of each human face. This along with hair colours, eye colours and defaults makes each Human Subform much more distinct. Look forward in the future to seeing more humans in the world!



NEW DSS2 SCENES



Four new DSS2 scenes are available this update:

Sarratu the Queen Drake, our long awaited Drake companion has found herself captured in Dra'koq isle at the hands of Exotic breeder Ozier. Enter her pit at your peril as you may find yourself at her mercy.

Ozier, the Nubian Centaur, our latest Centaur scene, the Dominant male will treat you as their personal broodmare given the opportunity but this scene is available for all Forms and Body Types.

Sarratu's Gatekeeper is available for players to give blowjobs and is easily distracted from his duties. This however is not a repeatable scene as Sarratu's Gatekeeper is part of a future mini-quest.

The Disgraced Anubite that is scorned by Amansi during Good Tombkeeping is now avaialble as a repeatable Blowjob DSS scene in the Anubite Camp nearby. Frustrated after his experience you can find him hiding in the nearby ruins so you can bring him some much needed relief.

WEAPON UPDATES





The long awaited return of the Khopesh is here! Available currently in two subtypes, Old & New. These have been balanced to fit in around the existing weapon choices in the world and that's where you'll have to find them hidden away for now!

Arrows have been expanded, when we reworked bows and arrows last update we added Bronze and Heavy Arrows, there's now two more Subtypes available. Anubite Arrows, these are a mid-range cost & damage arrow available from the Bowyer. Inquisition Arrows, these are poison tipped and can be found on the Inquisition and the Bowyer. (Checkout the Ammo page on the wiki for more info)



KORVOTH'S SCEPTRE

With all these Cosmetic changes it'd be remiss if we didn't also make it easier to change the look of your character on the go! With Korvoth's Sceptre you can now access the Cosmetic and Genital customization screen from anywhere.

WORLD EXPANSION & IN-DEVELOPMENT AMBIENT SEX SCENES

As always we've been expanding the world with new environment art and world building to continuously bring you all more of the world of Sabu. There's also the UE4 area which is now in the world in-progress but is inaccessible until it's completed.

Ambient Sex Scenes are something we've been working on and experimenting with that are small non-dss scenes around the world that the player can join-in on, there's none available yet but you can see some of their in-development sex scenes hidden around the world now.





Photo-Mode(Beta)

Strike a pose! A new photo mode is in Beta to get those beauty shots and desktop backgrounds you've been looking for. You can pan, tilt, zoom, freeze time, change the time of day and pick pose animations (we'll add more!).

There's a major bug with taking screenshots due to an engine issue, and rather than delay the update further it's shipping without the screenshot saving feature working; this will be fixed soon.

We hope you all enjoy the latest update, thanks for your support!

Team Carnal Instinct

Full Release Notes

ADDED

Added Zuganti Human Sub-Form

Added Virethi Human Sub-Form

Added Minoan Formless Sub-Form

Added Bloodseeker Felian Sub-Form

Added Bald Felian Sub-Form

Added Ozier DSS2 Scene

Added Sarratu DSS2 Scene

Added Gatekeeper DSS2 Scene

Added Discraced Anubite DSS2 Scene

Added weapon "Aged Khopesh"

Added weapon "Ornate Khopesh"

Added Photomode (Beta)

Added Inquition Arrows

Added Anubite Arrows

Added new human hair

Added makeup options

Added tattoo options

Added new world zones (in progress) Wased-Heq

Added Eyes & Eye Customization

Added new world NPCs

Added new human face morphs

Added Complexion (Human Only)

Added Body Hair (Human Only)

Added support for ornament removal for hair

Added support for hair colors

Added the ability for anyone to skip the intro zone

Added Many Gilded Fold Dialog NPCs

FIXED

Fixed a problem where missed arrows wouldnt appear on the ground

Fixed arrows not being lootable from the ground

Fixed an issue with belly buldge in DSS2

Fixed various material errors including obelisks, kethras gifts

Fixed a bug with male->demi form clicking

Fixed an error which caused boat animations to unsync quickly

Fixed an issue with lootable foliage being affected by scalability settings

Fixed a bug where leaving the campfire would keep you in a black screen

Fixed various issues with the player character in the cosmetics/inventory screen regarding wraps and other clothing items

Fixed an is sue with the pelvis not shifting during DSS scenes for futas

Fixed an issue with the felreq dying

Fixed the taberna campfire to rotate you into a friendly bush

Fixed multiple typo errors in the games items and quests

Fixed missing drac male buttons

Fixed a problem with void magic scene not working with lovense

Fixed issues with amansi's lipsync for dialogue

Fixed multiple issues with hair in DSS1 scenes

Fixed an issue with caused HLODs being displayed correctly

Fixed an issue with all characters not displaying makeup UVs correctly

Fixed bugs with cosmetic window buttons doubling up code

Fixed problems with DSS2 pose weights not being correctly transfered

Fixed "paint" collision for exotic limbs set to recieve

Fixed a bug with the pause menu always checking for user input

Fixed an issue with closing widgets with escape not always working

Fixed multiple animation errors with sentry AI, causing combat glitches

Fixed an issue with the disgraced anubite glitching out during amansi seq

Fixed taberna doors to be bi-directional

Fixed vendor bug where they would check themselves for a gold limit

Fixed a bug where bulk items could only drop by 1 from enemies

Fixed issue with glitching the scepter anim and tefahra

Fixed a bug where you couldnt change bodyskin as a demi form

Fixed various issues with animations breaking skirts

Fixed issues with static NPCs unsyncing animations due to bounding box errors

Fixed bugs with the camera collision during interaction with climbable objects such as ladders

Fixed a problem with DSS2 POV cameras not being locked to local rotation of the participant

Fixed a bug where characters would not perform "dress up" animations during cosmetic tweaking

Fixed a problem with the form code which was limiting forms to only 5 hairstyles

Fixed a bug where the world camera would be lower down than ussual after finishing a DSS2 scene

Fixed a bug which causes ambient dialogue to be played from a great distance

Fixed various vendors not stocking "empty jars" which can be made into sus milks

Fixed inconsistency between world and preview character physics and sliders

Fixed an unobtrusive clothing issue for DSS2

Fixed a bug where mouth movement during DSS2 scenes would sometimes stop and fail after a long dialogue line

Fixed a issue where items given during dialogue would not display until after the conversation has ended

Fixed Amonhoteph & select sentry gaurds to use masculine sound effects

Fixed a bug where progress bars would always interp causing small unneeded hitches

Fixed a bug where vendors would ignore player gold

Fixed an issue with changing body type would result in bugged animations

Fixed a bug with Tatto Colours not loading correctly

Fixed a bug where arcana could not be used when exactly equal to the mana cost

Fixed a bug with Virethi and Zuganti forms were showing as incorrect names on the cosm etic screen

Fixed issues with some NPC names showing as lower case

Fixed morphs missing for Minoan Formless

Fixed a bug where blink would only move the character a smal amount

Fixed a bug with the disgraced anubite compass marker appearing before availability

CHANGED