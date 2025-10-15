v0.7.7!

Hey guys! We've been finally starting to focus on marketing the game to get more eyes on it. But still had time to update and fix things that have been on my list for awhile! This update includes:

New FANTASY/BUG Sculpling in GRAVEYARD

XP changes: Sculplings now take a little more xp to evolve, but your active Sculpling gets more xp

Stat Boosts: When you clear a zone, any Sculpling you've cought in that zone will get their stats boosted. This is to try and make any previous-zone Sculplings more viable before they evolve.

Bug fixes: Poison gas item, All issues with egg hatching, fix healing at 0hp with the healing pin and/or farmer's badge, fix default move freezing the game when you have run out of pp on all your moves, can no longer buy already purchased items at the Hub Shop

More Golden Moves: have added more moves to the pool of rare Golden Moves that Sculplings can learn.

If you have any thoughts about the new xp changes, I'd love to hear about them either here or through the game's FEEDBACK form(preferably here in the comments). I'm trying to make zone 1 monsters more viable in the mid game. I want to avoid players always have the strategy of just having one tank(starter) Sculpling until like midway through the game- I'm thinking this change may help a lot :)

"RIVAL" update is in the works and Chris has been making really good progress on it :) Really hoping to have that update out next week.

Thanks for the support!