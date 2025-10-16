 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20405000 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Fellow Unbroken,

Dropping this update a bit earlier than planned, due to reports of a security issue with the Unity Engine. This build is updated to prevent the potential security exploit. Hence had to prep the planned halloween goodies I was already working on a bit earlier. But no worries: they are set to go live with the 31st Oct and be active for 2 weeks.

Since the cat is out of the bag, I'll spoil that a new halloween special level is also in the works and will be added soon.

Something is sadly messed up with youtube links on my end for the steam annoucenent embedding: they only show up as links without a miniature, hence adding a simple pasta below, hopefully this will display better. This one shows off some gameplay with the new retro filters

https://youtu.be/xRIJwdXVqEU

As for the stuff that got updated in the meantime:

  • Level overhauls: most train stations got a lot of tweaks (still WIP) as well as varying states if liberated. For example, central station once liberated will be full of non aggro town watch...unless you crossed the crime threshold.

  • New visual filters. For a more unified retro look, with variations of raster style dither

  • canals and walltown east details and polish added

  • cliffside and achthoven details and polish added

  • courtyard sign entrance added to royal quarter

  • thieves crossing fixed topside entry

  • subway station copper liberated variations added

  • brownhood updated animation attack, txtr cleanup, body position, colliders, lighting and material

  • cliffside food pickups tavern

  • wharf optimisation lighting and other minor tweaks

  • walltown east added resin crate ostkerk and updated/cleanup materials/ OC

  • reaper and gigacd unpdated visual presets

  • fixed door otherside nelsons rest shortcut interaction post open

  • Wharf minor optimisations

  • updated "broken" visual style preset

  • midtown heavy cop guzller added high crime

  • added heavy cop to central and uptown station on liberate

  • hvy cop enemy added

  • destructible concrete fence barrier added midtown

  • westpeak update to terrace town area and general optimisation WIP

  • bran death logic added

  • bran trap event added

  • lakewood safehouse with exits and logic added

  • added lakewoods varying start points based on previous scene exit

  • von main new OC with new occluder blocks keizerhof sesction

  • westpeak further optimisation /OC

  • lakewoods burning incense bagman pre village and smaller tree and rock details added

  • bloodwall splat materia/color tweaks along ith associated effect tweaks

  • lakewoods embers variants random on start added

  • update and details lakewood dungeoun details and new/fix OC bake and destructibles

  • bridgedrop audio events

  • updated handmade splash

  • updated war memory unlock logic

  • added war memory unlocks to consort lockets

  • added pumpkin halloween to gorlitz weapons and locket surprise and to other areas

  • crowfeeder texture rework and cleanup and new dedicated anim sets (idle-walk-stun-hit-attack)

  • valuables sell fix crowfeeder

So that's it for this one. There will still likely be a small update adding the level for the halloween event and after that it's tunnel vision focus on polishing, refining for the game to be good enough to go 1.0.

Thanks for tuning in and till the next one!

Cheers,

Mike

