Greetings Fellow Unbroken,
Dropping this update a bit earlier than planned, due to reports of a security issue with the Unity Engine. This build is updated to prevent the potential security exploit. Hence had to prep the planned halloween goodies I was already working on a bit earlier. But no worries: they are set to go live with the 31st Oct and be active for 2 weeks.
Since the cat is out of the bag, I'll spoil that a new halloween special level is also in the works and will be added soon.
Something is sadly messed up with youtube links on my end for the steam annoucenent embedding: they only show up as links without a miniature, hence adding a simple pasta below, hopefully this will display better. This one shows off some gameplay with the new retro filters
As for the stuff that got updated in the meantime:
Level overhauls: most train stations got a lot of tweaks (still WIP) as well as varying states if liberated. For example, central station once liberated will be full of non aggro town watch...unless you crossed the crime threshold.
New visual filters. For a more unified retro look, with variations of raster style dither
canals and walltown east details and polish added
cliffside and achthoven details and polish added
courtyard sign entrance added to royal quarter
thieves crossing fixed topside entry
subway station copper liberated variations added
brownhood updated animation attack, txtr cleanup, body position, colliders, lighting and material
cliffside food pickups tavern
wharf optimisation lighting and other minor tweaks
walltown east added resin crate ostkerk and updated/cleanup materials/ OC
reaper and gigacd unpdated visual presets
fixed door otherside nelsons rest shortcut interaction post open
Wharf minor optimisations
updated "broken" visual style preset
midtown heavy cop guzller added high crime
added heavy cop to central and uptown station on liberate
hvy cop enemy added
destructible concrete fence barrier added midtown
westpeak update to terrace town area and general optimisation WIP
bran death logic added
bran trap event added
lakewood safehouse with exits and logic added
added lakewoods varying start points based on previous scene exit
von main new OC with new occluder blocks keizerhof sesction
westpeak further optimisation /OC
lakewoods burning incense bagman pre village and smaller tree and rock details added
bloodwall splat materia/color tweaks along ith associated effect tweaks
lakewoods embers variants random on start added
update and details lakewood dungeoun details and new/fix OC bake and destructibles
bridgedrop audio events
updated handmade splash
updated war memory unlock logic
added war memory unlocks to consort lockets
added pumpkin halloween to gorlitz weapons and locket surprise and to other areas
crowfeeder texture rework and cleanup and new dedicated anim sets (idle-walk-stun-hit-attack)
valuables sell fix crowfeeder
So that's it for this one. There will still likely be a small update adding the level for the halloween event and after that it's tunnel vision focus on polishing, refining for the game to be good enough to go 1.0.
Thanks for tuning in and till the next one!
Cheers,
Mike
