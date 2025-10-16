Greetings Fellow Unbroken,

Dropping this update a bit earlier than planned, due to reports of a security issue with the Unity Engine. This build is updated to prevent the potential security exploit. Hence had to prep the planned halloween goodies I was already working on a bit earlier. But no worries: they are set to go live with the 31st Oct and be active for 2 weeks.

Since the cat is out of the bag, I'll spoil that a new halloween special level is also in the works and will be added soon.

Something is sadly messed up with youtube links on my end for the steam annoucenent embedding: they only show up as links without a miniature, hence adding a simple pasta below, hopefully this will display better. This one shows off some gameplay with the new retro filters

As for the stuff that got updated in the meantime:

Level overhauls: most train stations got a lot of tweaks (still WIP) as well as varying states if liberated. For example, central station once liberated will be full of non aggro town watch...unless you crossed the crime threshold.

New visual filters. For a more unified retro look, with variations of raster style dither

canals and walltown east details and polish added

cliffside and achthoven details and polish added

courtyard sign entrance added to royal quarter

thieves crossing fixed topside entry

subway station copper liberated variations added

brownhood updated animation attack, txtr cleanup, body position, colliders, lighting and material

cliffside food pickups tavern

wharf optimisation lighting and other minor tweaks

walltown east added resin crate ostkerk and updated/cleanup materials/ OC

reaper and gigacd unpdated visual presets

fixed door otherside nelsons rest shortcut interaction post open

Wharf minor optimisations

updated "broken" visual style preset

midtown heavy cop guzller added high crime

added heavy cop to central and uptown station on liberate

hvy cop enemy added

destructible concrete fence barrier added midtown

westpeak update to terrace town area and general optimisation WIP

bran death logic added

bran trap event added

lakewood safehouse with exits and logic added

added lakewoods varying start points based on previous scene exit

von main new OC with new occluder blocks keizerhof sesction

westpeak further optimisation /OC

lakewoods burning incense bagman pre village and smaller tree and rock details added

bloodwall splat materia/color tweaks along ith associated effect tweaks

lakewoods embers variants random on start added

update and details lakewood dungeoun details and new/fix OC bake and destructibles

bridgedrop audio events

updated handmade splash

updated war memory unlock logic

added war memory unlocks to consort lockets

added pumpkin halloween to gorlitz weapons and locket surprise and to other areas

crowfeeder texture rework and cleanup and new dedicated anim sets (idle-walk-stun-hit-attack)

valuables sell fix crowfeeder

So that's it for this one. There will still likely be a small update adding the level for the halloween event and after that it's tunnel vision focus on polishing, refining for the game to be good enough to go 1.0.



Thanks for tuning in and till the next one!



Cheers,



Mike