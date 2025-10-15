It might seem like a couple weeks since the last update but I've done a whole bunch of mini updates in the meantime to make sure everything was as stable as possible. Rather than making a post for each update I edited the previous patch notes and added the changes onto the bottom.
However a couple of weeks of intense bug fixing in a row takes its toll so for this update I've thrown in a couple of small features as a way for me to take a break.
Butterflies
I love how the butterflies look in Aiyana and felt like it was time to lean into them a little more by having a wider variety of them. So there are now 6 more of them to find in various biomes.
Since there are more butterflies, it felt like it was time to also add trophies for insects, similar to the trophies for animals and fish. There are unlocked as a tech at your Totem.
Volumetric Lighting (God Rays)
A bug was found with volumetric lighting that would result in you seeing strange artifacts at various times of the day. Fixing this turned out to be quite easy and involved turning off a setting for noise.
The nice thing about this is that it means lighting renders a bit quicker than before however with the tradeoff that light is now a bit brighter overall.
So if things are feeling a bit different, this is why.
Desert Crops
It turns out that deserts are spawning really inconsistently. In some worlds they spawn right near your base and in others you need to walk for Miles to find even one.
Since Deserts host a crop this felt particularly harsh so until I can sort of a better way to ensure deserts spawn more consistently it felt best to prevent them from spawning crops.
To properly fix Deserts will mean changing world generation formulas which will break how worlds look when loading an existing world so its something I try to do as little as possible and bundle as many reasons into the same update whenever it does need done.
Portals
Various issues have come up with portals that this update attempts to address. For example too often they would spawn really close to each other.
I've tried to fix as many of the issues as I can but if you have discovered portals in your world world they are now less likely to work and teleport you back to the same position. This is because its failing to find a portal where it expects to in the world.
New worlds 'should' generate portals that link correctly to each other and placed at more consistent distances from each other.
Lore Screen
Its always bothered me how much of a wall of text the lore screen looks like so its Biome tab has been a slight overhaul to be more visual.
I've also update the Creatures tab to be much clearer about needing to defeat 10 of each creature before you can learn more about it.
Crashes On Quit
Well since I opened the can of bashing Unity in the last commit I might as well continue and show how much of a fight it can be. For example, occasionally Aiyana will crash when quitting and from what I can tell its because of this bug:
https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/crash-on-gfxdeviced3d12-processreleasequeue-when-performing-various-unity-operations
Now I normally wouldn't mind, but its been 5 months now with no further updates (so far as I can tell) and I've seen some bugs take over a year to be fixed so it doesn't fill me with confidence that this will be fixed any time soon.
I'll keep an eye on this though and hopefully I can find a workaround in the meantime.
Changes
Increased the spawn rate of Boudleja in Plains
Reduced how much hunger raw lion meat gives since it was the same as raw bear meat
Added animal head icons to Claw animal drops so its clearer what they are
Same for Treant Heart
Updated the emission texture for the savanna dragonfly
Added more crafting recipes to sit under the furniture tab
Insects prewarm their starting positions so you don't see them all appear from the ground at the same time during a load
Added a primitive change to enemy spawning so less are spawned at a lower draw distance and more at larger draw distances
Bugs
Fixed portal icons not always being registered with the map if you explore a Lot and discover various portals in one play through
Fixed animals like a charging night deer being able to launch you into the air
Fixed a typo in the chop trees achievement
Fixed animal claws having a bit of a nonsense description
Fixed being able to always sprint if you use the hold to sprint setting
Fixed animals not resetting their position properly when they are reset. I'm not sure what issues this may have caused!
Fixed not being able to paste seeds with 10 characters that are also negative
Fixed the hide completed checkbox for Achievements leaving empty space at the top of the screen if you have completed a lot of achievements
Same fix applied to the protection totems and their challenge rewards
Fixed butterfly/insect wing rendering to look better at night when affected by light
Fixed leather strips not having a description in inventory
Fixed onion not counting as an alchemy ingredient when other crops do
Fixed a scenario that would cause the moon to not render at all
Fixed the moon rendering in front of the clouds again
Updated how water renders fog so its clipped at max fog strength. This prevents seeing a strange blend when the moon renders over water
Fixed charging deer never being able to disengage combat
Fixed animal bones not being updated at all during none looping animations. Resulted in things like the night deer lights not moving during its animation
Fixed an obscure scenario with inventory items that would snap items back to their slots if you use shift click to store/retrieve things
Updated logic for detecting when the player is stuck to prevent being trapped in a block until you dig yourself out
Prevented reeds from spawning on stones during world generation
Fixed the selection effect for alchemy stations and compost bins going away whenever you select something else
Fixed alchemy bench lighting affecting clouds at night
Updated alchemy UI slightly to make it clearer when two ingredients wont produce a potion when combined
Fixed various typos and missing item descriptions
Fixed the biomes top button of the lore page not being clickable if you scrolled left hand group down to the bottom
Fixed the Plains biome listing a tree in the Biomes tab even though it doesn't spawn any trees
Fixed the sprint icon staying active after sprinting until you are fully out of energy
Reworked where tech data is stored to be behave more consistently when moving characters between worlds.
