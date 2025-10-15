It might seem like a couple weeks since the last update but I've done a whole bunch of mini updates in the meantime to make sure everything was as stable as possible. Rather than making a post for each update I edited the previous patch notes and added the changes onto the bottom.



However a couple of weeks of intense bug fixing in a row takes its toll so for this update I've thrown in a couple of small features as a way for me to take a break.



Butterflies

I love how the butterflies look in Aiyana and felt like it was time to lean into them a little more by having a wider variety of them. So there are now 6 more of them to find in various biomes.

Since there are more butterflies, it felt like it was time to also add trophies for insects, similar to the trophies for animals and fish. There are unlocked as a tech at your Totem.







Volumetric Lighting (God Rays)

A bug was found with volumetric lighting that would result in you seeing strange artifacts at various times of the day. Fixing this turned out to be quite easy and involved turning off a setting for noise.



The nice thing about this is that it means lighting renders a bit quicker than before however with the tradeoff that light is now a bit brighter overall.



So if things are feeling a bit different, this is why.

Desert Crops

It turns out that deserts are spawning really inconsistently. In some worlds they spawn right near your base and in others you need to walk for Miles to find even one.



Since Deserts host a crop this felt particularly harsh so until I can sort of a better way to ensure deserts spawn more consistently it felt best to prevent them from spawning crops.



To properly fix Deserts will mean changing world generation formulas which will break how worlds look when loading an existing world so its something I try to do as little as possible and bundle as many reasons into the same update whenever it does need done.

Portals

Various issues have come up with portals that this update attempts to address. For example too often they would spawn really close to each other.



I've tried to fix as many of the issues as I can but if you have discovered portals in your world world they are now less likely to work and teleport you back to the same position. This is because its failing to find a portal where it expects to in the world.



New worlds 'should' generate portals that link correctly to each other and placed at more consistent distances from each other.

Lore Screen

Its always bothered me how much of a wall of text the lore screen looks like so its Biome tab has been a slight overhaul to be more visual.





I've also update the Creatures tab to be much clearer about needing to defeat 10 of each creature before you can learn more about it.



Crashes On Quit

Well since I opened the can of bashing Unity in the last commit I might as well continue and show how much of a fight it can be. For example, occasionally Aiyana will crash when quitting and from what I can tell its because of this bug:



https://issuetracker.unity3d.com/issues/crash-on-gfxdeviced3d12-processreleasequeue-when-performing-various-unity-operations

Now I normally wouldn't mind, but its been 5 months now with no further updates (so far as I can tell) and I've seen some bugs take over a year to be fixed so it doesn't fill me with confidence that this will be fixed any time soon.



I'll keep an eye on this though and hopefully I can find a workaround in the meantime.



Changes

Increased the spawn rate of Boudleja in Plains

Reduced how much hunger raw lion meat gives since it was the same as raw bear meat

Added animal head icons to Claw animal drops so its clearer what they are

Same for Treant Heart

Updated the emission texture for the savanna dragonfly

Added more crafting recipes to sit under the furniture tab

Insects prewarm their starting positions so you don't see them all appear from the ground at the same time during a load

Added a primitive change to enemy spawning so less are spawned at a lower draw distance and more at larger draw distances

Bugs