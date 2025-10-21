Christensen Arms Joins Way of the Hunter With Two New Rifles!

THQ Nordic and Nine Rocks Games proudly announce the latest collaboration between Way of the Hunter and Christensen Arms, the innovative firearm manufacturer based in Gunnison, Utah. This partnership introduces two of Christensen Arms’ most celebrated hunting rifles to the game, offering players an authentic and premium shooting experience. Both rifles are available now in Way of the Hunter, bringing Christensen Arms’ signature performance and innovation to virtual hunting enthusiasts worldwide.

Watch the new trailer here:

Founded in 1995 by world-class mechanical engineer Roland Christensen, Christensen Arms revolutionized the industry by using patented aerospace technology to create the world’s first carbon fiber rifle barrel. Nearly three decades later, the company continues to set new standards for lightweight, precision-engineered firearms that blend innovation, performance, and craftsmanship.

Modern Hunting Rifle

Tradition Redefined Crafted for the modern hunter who values both form and function, the Modern Hunting Rifle (MHR) blends cutting-edge technology with classic design. Built upon an aluminium mini chassis with V-block bedding, it delivers the accuracy potential of a chassis rifle while retaining the ergonomics of a traditional hunting firearm. Whether pursuing game in the wild or hitting targets at the range, the MHR provides a perfect balance of innovation, performance, and timeless appeal.



Caliber: 7mm Rem Mag

Modern Precision Rifle

Precision Without Compromise Born from tactical roots and built for real-world performance, the Modern Precision Rifle (MPR) is the ultimate crossover rifle. Its folding, adjustable chassis and free-floating carbon fiber barrel provide exceptional stability and precision in any environment. Threaded and suppressor-ready, with a full-length M-LOK handguard, the MPR is engineered for accuracy, whether striking steel at 1,000 yards or tracking elk at 400.



Caliber: .338 Lapua Magnum

The Christensen Arms Pack DLC is available now at an SRP of €2.99 / $2.99. The base game is required to play the DLC.

Update 1.29 Now Live

Update 1.29 is also live on all platforms, even if you don’t own any previous DLC. It includes several important fixes for a smoother hunting experience.

Version 1.29 (Build: 167682) patch notes:

Added: DLC Christensen Arms Pack: Christensen Arms Modern Hunting Rifle Christensen Arms Modern Precision Rifle

Fixed: Fitness Potential on Common eland:



- Note: Players who previously couldn’t see the fitness potential will now see it displayed as “Stable” on the Hunting Map, regardless of herd management. The correct herd management state will update and display properly after one in-game year (three in-game days).



Fixed: Call progress bar could speed up incorrectly on Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller

Fixed: Call timing indicator misalignment on Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller

Fixed: Character finger clipping when aiming down sights while crouched while using Antoillier Universal Electronic Caller

Fixed: Brief appearance of iron sight when chambering ammunition on Prairie Hunter the Jack

Fixed: Incorrect ammo setup (H1 ammo now correctly configured as H2) on Prairie Hunter the Jack

Partial Fix: Crashes or failure to load maps for some players

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine. When creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.

Thank you, and good hunting!

More info:

Get the game here: https://thqn.net/woth-steam

Website: http://wayofthehunter.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/wayofthehunter