Major 15 October 2025 Build 20404881 Edited 16 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMD is releasing this title, The Anointed: David Saves Keilah, in many new languages after hearing from so many fans that have played this game and wished it was in their native language. The story this game was based on (1 Sam - 2 Sam) deserves to be fully accessible to all of those looking for the Living Word to guide them in their life. We hope these new languages support that endeavor.

In Addition:

  • Lighting Updates

  • Minor Combat improvements

  • A Few Bug Fixes

Our efforts to bring the best-in-game experience is vital as The Anointed adventure continues in 2026, when the full game (Heart of David) will be released.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1942531
