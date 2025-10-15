Version 0.2.4 Patch Notes

This update brings a round of balance changes for both Chapters, several long-awaited quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes that enhance UI clarity, boss behavior, and gameplay consistency.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.2.4:

Balance

Item drop rates have been increased for both Chapters .

Enemy health and density have been rebalanced across both Chapters.

The effectiveness of the Item Rarity stat has been increased it now has a stronger impact on the rarity of drops.

Quality of Life

New sound effects have been added for certain bosses and UI elements .

A message is now shown when the Chapter selection monument is locked , explaining why.

Lock status explanations have been added for NPCs like Smuggler Ship, Orin Vaal, and Tinket, so players know why they're currently inaccessible.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Bombider’s health bar would not disappear during its self-destruct explosion.

Corrected various boss animation issues .

Fixed a bug where multiple "Unlock" notifications could appear on top of each other.

Fixed an issue where the Challenge Box visual changes only applied in Nexarion Way and not in Cosmic Greenway .

Resolved an issue where players could sometimes not interact with anything in the Skill Selection screen .

Kael’s arrows now pierce through all enemies as intended.

Thank you once again for your continued support, feedback, and bug reports. Your input helps us shape the future of Ketz. More improvements and surprises are on the way.

— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team