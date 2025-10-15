Hey hey, helloooo my lovely little survivors!

We’re so sorry that the previous version gave you such a not-so-fun time in the game—our bad, our very bad! On behalf of the whole dev team, we’re sending you big, squishy hugs and a heartfelt apology!

But guess what? We’ve been working hard these past few days, and we’ve cooked up a whole bunch of shiny new updates and improvements just for you! Here’s the playful scoop:

1. Lobby Chat System – You can now chat away with your fellow players right in the lobby! Say hi, share spooky secrets, or just meme together!

2. New Item: Lemon Tea! Found scattered across the map, this zesty little drink restores both Stamina and Sanity. Sip sip, hooray!

3. Glu Trap Rework – Struggling in gooey traps now slows down your Sanity drain. Wriggle like a determined noodle!

4. Gas Canister Tweaks – Fewer gas canisters lying around, and when the Boss gets hit by one? No more dramatic tumbles—just a nice, satisfying slow-mo wobble!

5. Boss Got a Speed Boost! – The Boss now moves faster and recovers Stamina more quickly. Watch out—it’s extra feisty now!

6. Less Sticky Tentacles! – The Boss’s tentacles should no longer cling to you like emotional exes. Phew!

7. Fixed Bear Trap + GAS Glitch – That weird interaction where getting tripped by bear traps messed with your GAS system? All patched up! 🐾

8. Keybinding System Cleanup – We tidied up the garbage collector in the key remapping system so your game crashes less .

9. Lobby Logic Polish – Made the lobby smoother than a buttered-up penguin on ice!

10. Boss Animation Tweaks – The Boss now moves with more flair and less jank. Drama queen approved!

11. Boss Grab = Only Light Attacks – When the Boss snatches you, it’ll only use regular attacks now—no more surprise ultra-combos!

12. Injury Movement Tweaks – Take a little damage? Your speed now sits comfy between walking and running—just like a slightly wobbly but still-determined duckling!

13. Low-HP Rescue Bonus – If you’re saved with 2 HP or less, you’ll get a sweet +1 HP boost! Teamwork makes the dream work!

14. Added Frame Rate Lock Option – To save your precious battery (and your laptop from sounding like a jet engine), you can now lock your frame rate!

15. Bug Fixes & General Polish – Squashed a bunch of pesky bugs and gave the whole game a little spa day.

Thanks for sticking with us, you absolute legends! Now go forth, sip that lemon tea, and survive another day~