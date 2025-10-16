Double, bubble, engine rumble,
In the swamp where wisps do play,
Brackenhelm in moonlight glows,
“Driver bold, come cross our land,
Autumn leaves and shadows dance,
So light your lamps and clutch the wheel,
Upon return, attend the call,
For Hauloween is in the air,
Get ready to roll this Halloween in our Witches of Brackenreach - World of Trucks event, a hauntingly delightful twist to your usual trucking journey, where mystery and challenge meet the open road. The adventure begins today for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator!
This year, we ask you to help us reach a combined community goal of 1,500,000 deliveries. That's a huge number, but we know that our #BestCommunityEver has no limits! Also, as you will see, there are a lot of exciting new things to look forward to!
Beyond the veil of our world lies Brackenreach, a mystical realm steeped in legend and guarded by three elemental witches. Now, through shimmering portals appearing across your homeland, you are invited to step into this spellbound valley to cross foggy swamps, brave eerie forests, and wind your way to the ancient Castle Brackenhelm. Help the witches and the villagers this Halloween by braving the haunted marshes to deliver vital Halloween supplies. The realm awaits your courage—and your arrival.
Your personal goal? Complete 15 Halloween deliveries across any trucking territory, including 3 to and 3 from Castle Brackenhelm, more detailed in the rules below.
On top of all this, you’re also encouraged to help spread the spooky and fun Halloween spirit across the rest of the world by delivering festive supplies to and from cities within the homeland. There will even be some enchanted cargo making its way from Brackenreach back to the homeland—perhaps the witches’ and villagers’ way of saying thank you for your help!
Our #WitchesOfBrackenreach this year offers a spellbindingly impressive new desktop theme that will run during our Halloween event celebrations, we hope you enjoy the lively and spooky atmosphere it brings!
We will also be hosting a special developer live stream where we’ll discuss how the event was designed, share some fun insights, and enjoy Halloween in a nice and relaxed session while playing and contributing towards the community goal. Join us on Tuesday, the 21st of October, from 18:00 CET on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook, and journey to the Witches of Brackenreach with us!
Witches of Brackenreach Rules:
Using External Contracts with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator, or both, the community goal is to achieve 1,500,000 deliveries of Halloween treats and supplies to or from any city, including the mysterious land of Brackenreach, where your destination will be Castle Brackenhelm.
There are 4 types of cargo that can be delivered in this event:
Halloween Treats
Halloween Costumes
Halloween Herbs & Spices
Halloween Crafts
Your personal goal is to complete 15 Halloween deliveries across any trucking territory, including 3 to and 3 from Castle Brackenhelm, using Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both games combined.
Your bonus goal is to discover the Witch House, hidden within the land of Brackenreach, by driving to it.
Rewards
Personal: Players who complete the required 15 or more Halloween deliveries will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement plus an enchanted Witch's Compass cabin item, as a Steam inventory item.
Community: When the community goal of achieving 1,500,000 Halloween deliveries is met, and if the player has also achieved their personal goal, then they will receive a bewitched Black Cat hanging cabin item, as a Steam inventory item.
Discovery: When the player discovers the Witch House, hidden within the land of Brackenreach, they will receive a Spooky Horn vehicle accessory as a Steam inventory item.
Brackenreach directions:
A portal to Brackenreach appears once you accept event cargo bound for Castle Brackenhelm. Find it on the map, a spiral icon, and navigate to it. Look for the sparkles with falling autumn leaves!
Leaving Brackenreach with cargo takes you to its destination; without cargo, you’ll be sent to a random city for a new job.
Note: In order to qualify for any community reward, you must complete at least your personal goal in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both. Each reward will be a Steam inventory item for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Once completed, claim your reward in the Events page on your World of Trucks profile.
The event will be concluded on Sunday, the 16th of November at 23:59 UTC.
This is our biggest Halloween event ever, and we are super excited to learn of your brave and exciting journeys to the legendary land of Brackenreach, and if you even dared to search for the three guardian witches. It has been such an incredible effort by all the teams to create this wonderful new place, and we’d be thrilled to see photos of you as you venture through all the challenges, reach your goals and enjoy the spoils, this season of Halloween. Share your screenshots and videos with us using the hashtag #WitchesOfBrackenreach on our Facebook ATS / ETS2, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram profiles, and we will share our favourite ones.
