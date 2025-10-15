- Tutorial added
- Rewatch tutorial function in information menu added
- Challenge mode added
- 10 new achievements added
- Achievements progress counter added
- Steam achievements added
- Pause button added
- More music variations added
- Delete save file function in the settings menu added
- Some texture quality fix
- Some text fix in information menu
- Optimalization
Update V0.2
