15 October 2025 Build 20404509 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:26:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial added
  • Rewatch tutorial function in information menu added
  • Challenge mode added
  • 10 new achievements added
  • Achievements progress counter added
  • Steam achievements added
  • Pause button added
  • More music variations added
  • Delete save file function in the settings menu added
  • Some texture quality fix
  • Some text fix in information menu
  • Optimalization


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4006161
