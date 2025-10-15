Step Right Up!
The Carnival might be DEVOUR's most disturbing map yet, but it also expands our love of dark humour, a unifying trait amongst the members of our tiny development team. After the spine-tingling, gothic feel of our previous map The Manor, we also knew the time was right to return to our signature violent frights.
We considered a number of ideas for Kai's demon, but deep down, we probably always knew he'd be a clown. Kai was originally added as a playable character to provide balance to our group of quirky cultists: he adds playfulness, fun and just a touch of suppressed anger... We wanted all of this to be represented in the design of both the map and his demon form.
We truly love the end result and think the fun we all had with this map shines through in its quality and many details. From the hand crafted assets and small surprises built into a more responsive environment, to the dynamically gleeful sound design and fluid yet unpredictable AI behaviour, the Carnival is a terrifying, chaotic adventure that we hope makes you laugh as well as scream.
Lore & Gameplay
While working as a clown, Kai Rewiti was propelled into an insane and monstrous rage that saw him make helpless victims of a number of circus visitors and use their mutilated bodies to summon the demon Azazel.
In The Carnival, you'll avoid crazed wind up monkey toys while finding a way to collect the human eyes that Kai placed into creepy, roaming puppet dolls. Once collected, depositing the eyes into the fortune telling machine along with a coin will push forward map completion. Kai will hound you all the way, and like all good clowns, he has a few tricks up his sleeve...
Halloween Event
There's plenty to do in this update with our yearly Halloween Event releasing simultaneously. The event will run from now until 3rd November 2025.
Pug PetA bundle of squishy loyalty to tag along as you banish Azazel and his minions. Unlock this pet by beating The Carnival on hard or nightmare difficulty. Also available for purchase after the Halloween event has ended.
Nathan's Halloween OutfitBeat any map on hard or nightmare while playing as Nathan to unlock this chilling outfit. Also available for purchase after the Halloween event has ended.
Pumpkin RobeCollect 10 pumpkins hidden around each map to unlock the unique Halloween robe.
Note: For those who have already unlocked the Halloween robe, you will now retain it without needing to collect the pumpkins on the latest map. You can still collect them for fun!
Bonus XP
With the new map release and Halloween upon us, we know many players will be upping their DEVOUR play time, so we're offering a 1.5x XP boost for the duration of the event.
Unlockable Robes
Here are the 4 unique Robes you can collect in The Carnival.
Hard Mode
Nightmare Mode
Collected all Tickets
Melted 666 doll heads
New perks
Time for some new strategies.
First Responder: Movement speed increased by 15% when carrying a medkit.
Aftershock: UV charge is not consumed for 3 seconds after banishing a minion.
New flashlightsThere's no rule that says you can't fight demons with a sense of style.
New! Sam's Demon OutfitContinuing our series of outfits carefully recreating the style of each character's demon counterpart. It's Sam's turn this time - howdy!
Full 6.0 changelog
- New map The Carnival
- New outfit for Nathan: Bad Omen
- New outfit for Sam: Lone Ranger
- New pet: Pug
- New perk: First Responder
- New perk: Aftershock
- Steam overlay now works on Mac again
- Fixed a bug where text chat didn't work correctly in Chinese language
- Fixes a bug where the Voice Chat icon in lobbies sometimes displays the wrong mute state
- Fixes a bug where the menu environment is sometimes invisible on slower machines
- Fixes a bug where embers are seen at bottom of lobby screen when joining from server browser
- Tweak Lobby UI to allow more space for player perk descriptions on different aspect ratios
- Upgraded Unity engine version
- Adds a confirmation modal when leaving a lobby. For public servers, a checkbox will also be shown if you want to exclude the server from Quick Join in future.
- VR: In-game options that use a slider now fit without overlapping the label
- Asylum: Fixed an issue where the dissolve effect sometimes didn't work on inmates
- Asylum: Slightly improved visuals of smashed glass effect
